Official Scorecards | UFC Mexico

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh, Live From Arena CDMX In Mexico City On February 28
By UFC Staff Report
• Feb. 28, 2026
UFC returns to Mexico with an all-action flyweight main event between former champion and No. 6 ranked contender Brandon Morenoand Lone'er Kavanagh. In the co-main event, former bantamweight title challenge Marlon "Chito" Vera faces the fast-rising David Martinez.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh takes place live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.