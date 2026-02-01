 Skip to main content
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Mexico

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh, Live From Arena CDMX In Mexico City On February 28
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Mar. 1, 2026

UFC returns to Mexico with an all-action flyweight main event between former champion and No. 6 ranked contender Brandon Moreno and Lone'er Kavanagh. In the co-main event, former bantamweight title challenge Marlon "Chito" Vera faces the fast-rising David Martinez.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh takes place live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Still To Come:

Santiago Luna vs Angel Pacheco

  • The main card kicks off in the bantamweight division as undefeated prospect Santiago Luna (7-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) takes on Angel Pacheco (7-3, fighting out of Saint Cloud, MN)

Imanol Rodriguez vs Kevin Borjas

  • Unbeaten Dana White's Contender Series grad Imanol Rodriguez (6-0, fighting out of Ensenada, Mexico) squares off against Kevin Borjas (10-4, fighting out of Lima, Peru) at 125 pounds

Edgar Chairez vs Felipe Bunes

  • Flyweight Edgar Chairez (12-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California Mexico) looks to keep his 100% finishing rate in tact when he goes head-to-head with Felipe Bunes (14-8, fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil)

Daniel Zellhuber vs King Green

  • Daniel Zellhuber (15-3, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico) kicks off his 2026 campaign against lightweight veteran King Green (33-17-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Fontana, CA)

Marlon Vera vs David Martinez

  • In the co-main event, former bantamweight title challenger and No. 9 ranked Marlon Vera (23-11-1, fighting out of Chone, Manabi, Ecuador) collides with fast-rising contender, No. 10 ranked David Martinez (13-1, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico)

Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Lone'er Kavanagh

  • In the main event, former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (23-9-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) looks to work his way back into the title picture on home soil when he faces short-notice challenger Lone’er Kavanagh (9-1, fighting out of London, England)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on February 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

