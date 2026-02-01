Main Card Results | UFC Mexico

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh, Live From Arena CDMX In Mexico City On February 28
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Mar. 1, 2026
UFC returns to Mexico with an all-action flyweight main event between former champion and No. 6 ranked contender Brandon Morenoand Lone'er Kavanagh. In the co-main event, former bantamweight title challenge Marlon "Chito" Vera faces the fast-rising David Martinez.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh takes place live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.
Flyweight Edgar Chairez (12-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California Mexico) looks to keep his 100% finishing rate in tact when he goes head-to-head with Felipe Bunes (14-8, fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil)
In the co-main event, former bantamweight title challenger and No. 9 ranked Marlon Vera (23-11-1, fighting out of Chone, Manabi, Ecuador) collides with fast-rising contender, No. 10 ranked David Martinez (13-1, fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico)
In the main event, former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (23-9-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) looks to work his way back into the title picture on home soil when he faces short-notice challenger Lone’er Kavanagh (9-1, fighting out of London, England)