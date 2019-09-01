UFC Mexico City: The Scorecard

It’s nice to be right once in a while. And even though I didn’t make a pick on the Carla Esparza-Alexa Grasso co-main event, I did make it clear where I stood when it came to the toughness and never say die attitude of Esparza. And she showed it all off in digging deep, surviving an armbar 99 percent of fighters would have tapped out to, and earning a three-round majority decision. It was the kind of win that reminded fight fans that Esparza isn’t just a contender at 115 pounds. She’s a former champion who knows what it’s like to get that belt. Now she wants it back.