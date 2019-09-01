UFC MEXICO CITY RESULTS

ESPN+ Prelims 5pm/2pm ETPT

Claudio Puelles def Marcos Mariano by unanimous decision (30-25 x 3)

Lightweight Claudio Puelles dominated Brazil’s Marcos Mariano in the opener, winning a shutout unanimous decision.

All three judges saw it 30-25 for Puelles, now 10-2. Mariano falls to 6-6.

Puelles needed only 15 seconds to get the takedown, but after a spell on the ground, Mariano was able to force a restart from referee Fernando Salas Navarro just past the midway point of the opening frame. Mariano didn’t stay upright long, as Puelles slammed him back to the deck, and he kept him there until the horn.

Another takedown from Puelles opened round two, and this time, Mariano was unable to get back to his feet before the end of the frame, as the Peruvian dominated the action. There was more of the same in the third, and while Puelles tried to finish his foe with a kimura and then ground strikes, he had to settle for the win via decision.