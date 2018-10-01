UFC Mexico City: On The Rise

C’mon now.

Being on vacation is lovely, but I still want to keep you informed about the emerging talent set to hit the cage this weekend as the UFC returns to Mexico City for the first time in a little more than two years.

Several fighters who competed on that August 2017 fight card will step back into the Octagon on Saturday night, including Alexa Grasso, who faces Carla Esparza in the co-main event of the evening, Brandon Moreno, who returns to the UFC after winning the LFA flyweight title in his most recent outing, and Sergio Pettis, who defeated Moreno in the main event that evening, as well as fan favorites Martin Bravo and Jose Alberto Quinonez, both of whom look to get back into the win column.

Joining that quartet of returning talents on this weekend’s fight card, which is headlined by a sure-fire slobberknocker between featherweight standouts Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens, are a collection of newcomers looking to use their first trip into the UFC Octagon as an introduction to the MMA masses and the jumping off point for a quick rise up the rankings.

Here’s a closer look at those three athletes.

This is the Mexico City edition of On the Rise.