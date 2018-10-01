UFC Mexico City: Fight by Fight

SERGIO PETTIS VS. TYSON NAM

The first of two compelling flyweight bouts to hit the cage on Saturday, this one is an opportunity for a former contender to right the ship and a long-time veteran to get his first taste of action inside the UFC Octagon.

Pettis has suffered from a little bit of bad timing during his current two-fight slide, following up his impressive victory over Joseph Benavidez with a loss to Jussier Formiga in a bout that didn’t end up producing a title challenger as anticipated. Then, with the division’s future in limbo, he ventured to bantamweight and landed on the wrong side of the scorecards against Top 15 fixture Rob Font, leaving him with three losses in four starts and in dire need of a bounce back performance.

It’s been seven years since Nam’s breakthrough win over Eduardo Dantas, but a 6-1-1 record over his last eight fights coupled with a short-notice opening opposite Pettis have created a lane for the 35-year-old Hawaiian to finally make his first walk to the Octagon. During his current run of good form, Nam has picked up a win over Ali Bagautinov and battled TUF alum Yoni Sherbatov to a draw, further showing he’s skilled enough to compete at this level.

Will the veteran newcomer earn a victory in his promotional debut or can Pettis break out of his recent funk and find his way back into the win column?

VINICIUS MOREIRA VS. PAUL CRAIG

After spending his first seven appearances in the Octagon battling emerging talents, Craig looks to level his UFC record in a bout against Brazil’s Moreira, who aims to avoid an 0-3 start to his UFC career.

The Scottish submission ace has literally faced nothing but tough outs on his way to a 3-4 start in the UFC, including consecutive fights against Fortis MMA prospects Kennedy Nzechukwu, whom he submitted, and Alonzo Menified, whom he did not. Craig’s standup remains a work in progress, but his grappling acumen is outstanding and there is no quit in him, as evidenced by his third-round, come from behind wins over Nzechukwu and Magomed Ankalaev.

Moreira carried a four-fight winning streak into his appearance on the Contender Series last summer, where he submitted John Allan to earn a UFC contract, but since then, “Mamute” has struggled, landing on the business end of first-round finishes against Menifield and Eryk Anders. Like Craig, he prefers working for submissions, so there is a very real possibility this turns into a scramble-heavy grappling match.

SIJARA EUBANKS VS. BETHE CORREIA

Bantamweights looking to get back into the win column meet in the second bout of the evening as former title challenger Correia squares off with the divisional sophomore Eubanks.

Correia has managed just a single victory since pushing her record to 9-0 with three straight victories to start her UFC career, going 1-4-1 in a stretch that began with her title fight loss to Ronda Rousey and is currently capped by her May submission loss to Aldana. Her last victory came at UFC 203 in Cleveland, where she edged out Jessica Eye by split decision, and she’s dealt with some serious injuries in the past, so it will be interesting to see if Correia is fired up and fully invested when she steps into the cage on Saturday night.

Eubanks is one of those athletes who is far more accomplished and talented than her 5-3 record portrays. Last time out, “SarJ” went shot-for-shot with Aspen Ladd in a Fight of the Night-winning clash that served as her first UFC appearance in the bantamweight ranks. Now a full two years into working with coach Mark Henry and the crew up in Jersey, Eubanks has the potential to be a dark horse contender in the division if she’s able to fight to her potential and string together a couple strong outings, starting this weekend in Mexico City.

CLAUDIO PUELLES VS. MARCOS MARIANO

The opening bout of the evening takes place in the lightweight division, where Peru’s Puelles looks to build on his comeback win over Felipe Silva when he takes on the Brazilian Mariano, who is making his second UFC start.

Puelles dropped his Octagon debut in November 2016, then spent the next 18 months on the sidelines dealing with various injuries and missed opportunities. When he returned last May in Chile, he was on the wrong end of things for two full rounds before catching Felipe Silva in a kneebar midway through the third. It’s been another 16 months since that outing, with another injury having forced him from a bout last November, but the 23-year-old has proven his toughness and resolve and if he can skip right to the part where he shines on Saturday, Puelles will head towards the end of the year on a two-fight winning streak.

Mariano made his UFC debut earlier this year, losing to Lando Vannata via submission in the first round of their clash at UFC 234. The 32-year-old has alternated wins and losses over his last four and is only one fight to the good overall for his career, but a strong showing against Puelles that earns him a victory in the Octagon can put all of that behind him in a hurry and set him on a different path heading into 2020.