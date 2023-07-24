How To Build The Perfect Card | UFC Matchmaker Sweepstakes

Fight Coverage
Do you think you have what it takes to build a fight card like a professional UFC matchmaker? Put your skills to the test for free in the UFC Matchmaker Sweepstakes Presented by UFC Strike. With five fights across all weight classes at your disposal, you can plan the UFC event of your dreams.
One randomly selected grand prize winner will receive a round trip to Vegas to meet Dana White and other matchmakers in the War room, an exclusive tour of UFC Headquarter and UFC Performance Institute, and flights and hotels to New York City with two VIP tickets to attend the anniversary event. Four second prize winners will receive UFC gift bags.
While every entrant has fights that they have always wanted to see, a great card features a mix of fights that vary in their appeal.
Among other things, a memorable card can feature championship bouts, a well-seasoned veteran against a youngster with great potential, an exciting newcomer riding a hot streak, and a recognizable name that drives viewership.
Here are our top tips:
The Stats Don’t Lie
When building a fight card, it is important to look at each competitor’s previous track record and keep in mind the style and level of excitement that they bring when they enter the Octagon. Anything from their overall record to the types of victories they earn to their striking accuracy can be a useful tool when it comes to pairing fighters together on a top-notch card.
When the fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje was announced to be headlining UFC 291 on July 29, fans all around the world got excited for the rematch, and the statistics back it up. The two lightweights are knockout artists, with Gaethje earning 75% of his victories by KO/TKO and Poirier earning 52% of his by the same method. This high-intensity showdown is made even more interesting by the equally exciting styles of fighting that both combatants bring into the Octagon and is worth considering when building a card.
Poirier vs Gaethje was a dream matchup made into a reality for many UFC fans when it was confirmed, and the UFC Matchmaker Sweepstakes gives you the chance to do the same with two fighters of your own.
Keep Them Guessing
Every UFC fan has a favorite fighter for one reason or another for many reasons, ranging from where they’re from to their style of fighting to their level of success and so many more. But when it comes to watching their favorite athletes in the Octagon, no experience can quite compare to seeing them take on their greatest challenger.
Whether it’s a fighter on the rise taking on a defending champ or a legend of the game facing off with a top challenger gunning for the throne, these fights always deliver. Two fighters at the peak of their powers facing off always brings out the most in both competitors as well, like the recent title fights between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.
Build Your Perfect Card By August 15
High stakes matchups between competitors in their prime is always sure to be a hit.
High stakes matchups between competitors in their prime is always sure to be a hit.
Remember, the art is in the fight, but the magic is in the making.
