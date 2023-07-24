How To Build The Perfect Card | UFC Matchmaker Sweepstakes

The Stats Don’t Lie

When building a fight card, it is important to look at each competitor’s previous track record and keep in mind the style and level of excitement that they bring when they enter the Octagon. Anything from their overall record to the types of victories they earn to their striking accuracy can be a useful tool when it comes to pairing fighters together on a top-notch card.

When the fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje was announced to be headlining UFC 291 on July 29, fans all around the world got excited for the rematch, and the statistics back it up. The two lightweights are knockout artists, with Gaethje earning 75% of his victories by KO/TKO and Poirier earning 52% of his by the same method. This high-intensity showdown is made even more interesting by the equally exciting styles of fighting that both combatants bring into the Octagon and is worth considering when building a card.

Poirier vs Gaethje was a dream matchup made into a reality for many UFC fans when it was confirmed, and the UFC Matchmaker Sweepstakes gives you the chance to do the same with two fighters of your own.