UFC Makes Long-Awaited Return To Australia

Since then, the promotion held more than 130 events – many without crowds amidst the COVID-19 pandemic – while MMA fans down under waited eagerly for the Octagon to return to its shores.

Now, finally, UFC touches down in Perth, Western Australia, for UFC 284, with a pair of belts on the line, as well as the No. 1 pound-for-pound rankings up for grabs.

How To Watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski In Your Country

The man shouldering the nation’s hopes, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, hopes to end the night on a high note for those coming to RAC Arena, where he challenges Islam Makhachev for the lightweight strap and double-champ status. While those aspirations might cultivate some pressure on “The Great,” he is maintaining his usual unflappable demeanor.

“I don’t feel like there’s any pressure on me,” he said. “I think the pressure is all on Islam, especially because of the way he’s talking.”