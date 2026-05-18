UFC MAKES ITS RETURN TO ABU DHABI WITH A BLOCKBUSTER FIGHT NIGHT ON JULY 25

UFC® FIGHT NIGHT ABU DHABI tickets will go on sale soon. Fans are encouraged to register their interest early for the best chance to secure tickets via VisitAbuDhabi.ae, where exclusive hotel and ticket packages for traveling fans will also be available.

Full details on the fight card will be revealed in the coming weeks. With a reputation for delivering standout matchups and an atmosphere unlike anywhere else, Abu Dhabi is once again gearing up for an unmissable night inside the Octagon®.