UFC MAKES HISTORY AS THE OCTAGON LANDS IN SERBIA FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ON AUGUST 1

Serbian athletes are making their mark in UFC. No. 13 ranked UFC welterweight Uros Medic boasts a 13-3 record, while Dusko Todorovic, who earned his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series, brings a 13-6 record and a well-rounded game to the middleweight division. No.12 ranked Aleksandar Rakić, born in Vienna to a Serbian family, is a seasoned force in the light heavyweight division. Together, they represent the depth of Serbia's world-class MMA skills on the global stage.

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Dana White, UFC President and CEO, commented, “I have always wanted to bring UFC to every corner of the world. Serbia is our next stop. The passion of our European fans is incredible and I can’t wait to make our debut in Belgrade to deliver world-class fights. See you there!”

Luka Nikolic, President of the Serbian MMA Federation, hailed UFC’s arrival as a major leap forward, as he reflected on years of dedication: "MMA has become a prestigious and officially recognised sport in Serbia, with our athletes earning the respect they deserve. By bringing UFC to Belgrade, we want to show the world how firmly Serbia stands behind the MMA community. Our fans and fighters bring an energy that is truly unique, and through this partnership, we are ready to take the sport to new heights."

UFC’s first event in Belgrade is part of TKO’s expanding network of partnerships with government and private stakeholders around the world who are eager to host UFC’s marquee live events, generating meaningful economic and cultural impact and delivering memorable experiences for fans. Today’s announcement further underscores the momentum behind this global strategy.

Ticket information will be announced soon. With UFC’s history of sellout events, fans are advised to register their interest early at ufc.com/Belgrade to secure their seats for this highly anticipated event. For local MMA updates, athlete info, and announcements, visit the MMA Savez Srbije website https://mmasavezsrbije.rs/ or follow @mmasavezsrbije on social media.