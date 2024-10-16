UFC Makes Explosive Return To Sydney With UFC 312 On Sunday 9 February

In partnership with the NSW Government through Destination New South Wales, UFC 312 will mark the second Pay-Per-View event as part of a four-year, multi-event agreement.

Making the announcement at Hickson Road Reserve this morning was NSW Premier Chris Minns, Minister for Sport Steve Kamper, UFC Vice President Australia and New Zealand, Peter Kloczko and Alex Volkanovski, No.1 UFC featherweight and former champion.

“Sydney, Australia – the Octagon is coming back this summer,” said Peter Kloczko. “Get ready for another cracking event at Qudos Bank Arena, featuring the best local and international UFC athletes. We value the support from our event partners Destination NSW and hope to deliver another record-breaking result, building off the success of UFC 293 in September 2023.”

“UFC’s return to Sydney is another step in us delivering on this election commitment,” said NSW Premier, Chris Minns. “Last year’s event was a huge success and we expect next year’s event will match that, showcasing Sydney on the global stage as a top destination for sporting events.

“We are continuing to secure a calendar of unmissable events that help local businesses and create jobs, and that’s exactly what these UFC events do.”

Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said, “Hosting the UFC Octagon puts Sydney on the world stage, demonstrating that we punch above our weight when it comes to hosting blockbuster events. When the Octagon comes to town, so do thousands of visitors who stay in our hotels, eat in our cafes and restaurants and visit other attractions.

Hosting the UFC alongside our calendar of incredible arts and cultural events like Vivid or SXSW Sydney, shows NSW has a diverse world class offering that will continue driving our visitor economy to new heights.”

Fans intending to travel to Sydney for UFC 312 can secure their place at the event by purchasing a travel package, available now via Sportsnet Holidays.

VIP tickets will be available soon via On Location, Official VIP Experience Provider of the UFC. Enjoy behind-the-scenes access with a VIP Experience package that can feature premium seating, post-fight octagon experience, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for more information.

Fans can also register for pre-sale ticket and bout information for UFC 312 at ufc.com/Sydney. More information will be made available in the coming weeks.

Last September, the iconic Harbour City hosted UFC 293: ADESANYA vs. STRICKLAND in front of a sellout crowd of 18,168 fans. The event was UFC’s first in Sydney since 2017 and went on to break multiple records, including highest-grossing single event of any indoor arena in Australia and highest number of tickets issued for a single sporting event in Qudos Bank Arena’s history.

UFC 293: ADESANYA vs. STRICKLAND proved to be a powerful tourism draw, as 63% of the event’s ticket purchasers originated from out of state visitors, creating $57.1 million in total economic impact including $21.6 million in direct impact from the major global sporting event. UFC 293 recorded a media value of $1.1 billion, broadcast to 975 million households around the world.

Starting with Australia’s first UFC event in 2010, UFC 110: NOGUEIRA VS. VELASQUEZ, at Qudos Bank Arena (then Acer Arena), Sydney has hosted five total blockbuster events. During that time, the popularity of UFC in Australia has soared, highlighted by the crowning of two Australian champions in middleweight Robert Whittaker and featherweight Alexander Volkanovski.

There are now more than 700 million UFC fans across the globe, including a combined 283 million followers across UFC’s social media channels. In Australia and New Zealand combined, UFC counts more than 4.3 million fans and 10 million social media followers.

Since 2010, UFC has presented 18 live events in Australia, including sold-out shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Perth Arena, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Entertainment Centre and Gold Coast Convention Centre. These events have had a combined attendance of over 313,000 fans and millions more watching on Pay Per View and broadcast television globally.

In preparation for this highlight on Sydney’s summer calendar, fans who register at ufc.com/Sydney will be able to claim a special UFC Fight Pass offer. With thousands of fights at your fingertips, new users can enjoy 50% off their first month on the platform.