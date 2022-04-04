UFC TO MAKE HISTORY IN SINGAPORE THIS JUNE 12 WITH UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA

In the ultra-competitive light heavyweight division, UFC champion Glover Teixeira (33-7, fighting out of Bethel, CT, USA by way of Governador Valadares, Brazil) will make his first title defense since winning the belt with a second-round submission of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October last year. Standing across the Octagon® will be first-time title contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1, fighting out of Hosteradice, Czechia) who earned his shot with back-to-back KOs of Volkan Oezdemir in his UFC debut and later Dominick Reyes.

Women's pound-for-pound best, UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) will make her seventh defense of the title and look to extend her eight-fight win streak. Dana White's Contender Series veteran and No. 5 contender Taila Santos (19-1, Jaragua Do Sul, Brazil) earns her first title contention after a blazing four-fight win streak.

Additional bouts on the card include:

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (23-6, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) will face former title challenger Marvin Vettori (17-5-1, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif. by way of Mezzocorona, Italy).

A pair of surging middleweights return to the Octagon when Brendan Allen (18-5, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) meets Jacob Malkoun (6-1, fighting out of Sydney, Australia).

South Korea's notable UFC veteran Kyung Ho Kang (17-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) aims to rebound in his 11th Octagon appearance and make a push towards the division’s top 15 when he faces Dana White's Contender Series signee Saimon Oliveira (18-4, fighting out of Balneario Camboriu, SC, Brazil).

