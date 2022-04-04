 Skip to main content
UFC TO MAKE HISTORY IN SINGAPORE THIS JUNE 12 WITH UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg
Apr. 4, 2022

SINGAPORE – UFC will return to Singapore with Southeast Asia's first-ever Pay-Per-View event featuring the first UFC championship bouts to take place in the region, a double-header as UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 Jiri Prochazka, and UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces No. 5 Taila Santos.

UFC 275: TEXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. SGT and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.sg. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Tuesday, April 5 starting at 10 a.m. SGT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through www.ufc.com/presale.

In the ultra-competitive light heavyweight division, UFC champion Glover Teixeira (33-7, fighting out of Bethel, CT, USA by way of Governador Valadares, Brazil) will make his first title defense since winning the belt with a second-round submission of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October last year. Standing across the Octagon® will be first-time title contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1, fighting out of Hosteradice, Czechia) who earned his shot with back-to-back KOs of Volkan Oezdemir in his UFC debut and later Dominick Reyes.

Women's pound-for-pound best, UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) will make her seventh defense of the title and look to extend her eight-fight win streak. Dana White's Contender Series veteran and No. 5 contender Taila Santos (19-1, Jaragua Do Sul, Brazil) earns her first title contention after a blazing four-fight win streak.

Additional bouts on the card include:

  • Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (23-6, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) will face former title challenger Marvin Vettori (17-5-1, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif. by way of Mezzocorona, Italy).
  • A pair of surging middleweights return to the Octagon when Brendan Allen (18-5, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) meets Jacob Malkoun (6-1, fighting out of Sydney, Australia).
  • South Korea's notable UFC veteran Kyung Ho Kang (17-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) aims to rebound in his 11th Octagon appearance and make a push towards the division’s top 15 when he faces Dana White's Contender Series signee Saimon Oliveira (18-4, fighting out of Balneario Camboriu, SC, Brazil).

Glover Teixeira celebrates his knockout victory over Rashad Evans in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on April 16, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan celebrates her knockout of Lauren Murphy in their UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 266 event on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Marvin Vettori caminha ao Octógono para o duelo com Israel Adesanya no UFC 263
