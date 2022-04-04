UFC TO MAKE HISTORY IN SINGAPORE THIS JUNE 12 WITH UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA

Athletes
Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg
SINGAPORE – UFC will return to Singapore with Southeast Asia's first-ever Pay-Per-View event featuring the first UFC championship bouts to take place in the region, a double-header as UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 Jiri Prochazka, and UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces No. 5 Taila Santos.
UFC 275: TEXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. SGT and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.sg. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Tuesday, April 5 starting at 10 a.m. SGT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through www.ufc.com/presale.
In the ultra-competitive light heavyweight division, UFC champion Glover Teixeira (33-7, fighting out of Bethel, CT, USA by way of Governador Valadares, Brazil) will make his first title defense since winning the belt with a second-round submission of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October last year. Standing across the Octagon® will be first-time title contender Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1, fighting out of Hosteradice, Czechia) who earned his shot with back-to-back KOs of Volkan Oezdemir in his UFC debut and later Dominick Reyes.
Women's pound-for-pound best, UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) will make her seventh defense of the title and look to extend her eight-fight win streak. Dana White's Contender Series veteran and No. 5 contender Taila Santos (19-1, Jaragua Do Sul, Brazil) earns her first title contention after a blazing four-fight win streak.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (23-6, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) will face former title challenger Marvin Vettori (17-5-1, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif. by way of Mezzocorona, Italy).
- A pair of surging middleweights return to the Octagon when Brendan Allen (18-5, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) meets Jacob Malkoun (6-1, fighting out of Sydney, Australia).
- South Korea's notable UFC veteran Kyung Ho Kang (17-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) aims to rebound in his 11th Octagon appearance and make a push towards the division’s top 15 when he faces Dana White's Contender Series signee Saimon Oliveira (18-4, fighting out of Balneario Camboriu, SC, Brazil).
Follow the latest UFC news on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use the official hashtags: #UFC275 #UFCSINGAPORE.
