3 – Marc Diakiese

When Marc Diakiese won his first three UFC bouts in 2016-17, he was the greatest thing since pizza in the lightweight division. A little over a year after that fast start, his UFC record was 3-3 and there were question marks everywhere. Well, on Saturday, the “Bonecrusher” was back, and against one of his toughest tests to date in Joe Duffy, he passed with flying colors. Diakiese may have been more spectacular in the past, but he was never more of a complete fighter than he was in London. Welcome back, Marc.

4 – Molly McCann

Molly McCann already had the best nickname in MMA. But in a loss to Gillian Robertson in her UFC debut last year, she didn’t get to show what she could do in the Octagon. On Saturday, we saw what “Meatball” Molly could do, and what a fun fight it was with Priscila Cachoeira in London. It’s clear that whenever McCann is on the card, a fight will follow, and I know I’ll be watching.

5 – Nathaniel Wood

I know saying that “The Prospect” is smoothly morphing into “The Contender” is pretty easy these days, but it’s true. Nathaniel Wood has quietly built up a 3-0 record in the brutally tough bantamweight division, and he isn’t looking for any easy marks either. Johnny Eduardo, Andre Ewell and Jose Quinonez are all legit tests, and in submitting all three, Wood has proven that he’s the real deal at 135 pounds. Can’t wait to see what’s next.

