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Prelim Results | UFC London

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, Live From The O2 In London, England On March 21, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Mar. 21, 2026

The Octagon returns to The O2 in London, England for a high-stakes showdown between unbeaten featherweight contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy. In the co-main event, Liverpool’s Luke Riley makes his sophomore appearance against Michael Aswell Jr.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy on March 21, 2026. Prelims begin at a special time of 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

Still To Come:

Shanelle Dyer vs Ravena Oliveira

  • The action gets started in the strawweight division where Shanelle Dyer (6-1, fighting out of London, England) takes on Ravena Oliveira (7-3-1, fighting out of Miguel Calmon, Bahia, Brazil), who enters the matchup with a 100% finish rate

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Shem Rock vs Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

  • Lightweight Shem Rock (12-2-1, fighting out of Liverpool, England) looks to bounce back into the win column against Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (15-4, fighting out of Palestine by way of Dallas, TX)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Louie Sutherland vs Brando Peričić

  • London's Louie Sutherland (10-4, fighting out of London, England) aims for his first win inside the Octagon against fellow heavyweight Brando Peričić (5-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Mantas Kondratavičius vs Antonio Trocoli

  • Dana White's Contender Series grad Mantas Kondratavičius (8-1, fighting out of Kaunas, Lithuania) makes his UFC debut against Antonio Trocoli (12-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Mario Pinto vs Felipe Franco

  • Undefeated heavyweight Mario Pinto (11-0, fighting out of London, England) welcomes UFC newcomer Felipe Franco (10-1, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) to the Octagon

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Nathaniel Wood vs Losene Keita

  • Nathaniel Wood (22-6, fighting out of London, England) looks to extend his win streak to four when he locks horns with featherweight prospect Losene Keita (16-1, fighting out of Kortrijk, Belgium)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Mason Jones vs Axel Sola

  • In the featured prelim, Mason Jones (17-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Blaenavon, Wales) collides with unbeaten French lightweight Axel Sola (11-0-1, fighting out of Nice, France)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, live from O2 Arena in London, England On March 21, 2026. Prelims start at 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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