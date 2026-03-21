Prelim Results | UFC London

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, Live From The O2 In London, England On March 21, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Mar. 21, 2026
The Octagon returns to The O2 in London, England for a high-stakes showdown between unbeaten featherweight contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy. In the co-main event, Liverpool’s Luke Riley makes his sophomore appearance against Michael Aswell Jr.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy on March 21, 2026. Prelims begin at a special time of 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.
The action gets started in the strawweight division where Shanelle Dyer (6-1, fighting out of London, England) takes on Ravena Oliveira (7-3-1, fighting out of Miguel Calmon, Bahia, Brazil), who enters the matchup with a 100% finish rate