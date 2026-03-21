Main Card Results | UFC London

The Octagon returns to The O2 in London, England for a high-stakes showdown between unbeaten featherweight contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy. In the co-main event, Liverpool’s Luke Riley makes his sophomore appearance against Michael Aswell Jr.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy on March 21, 2026. Prelims begin at a special time of 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+ .

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, live from O2 Arena in London, England On March 21, 2026. Prelims start at 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.