Main Card Results | UFC London

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, Live From The O2 In London, England On March 21, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Mar. 21, 2026
The Octagon returns to The O2 in London, England for a high-stakes showdown between unbeaten featherweight contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy. In the co-main event, Liverpool’s Luke Riley makes his sophomore appearance against Michael Aswell Jr.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy on March 21, 2026. Prelims begin at a special time of 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.
Coming off one of the most exciting UFC debuts in the promotion's history, Iwo Baraniewski (7-0, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) puts his perfect record on the line against former NFL player Austen Lane (13-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Jacksonville, Florida) at light heavyweight
No. 13 ranked welterweight contender Michael "Venom" Page (24-3, fighting out of London, England) makes his highly anticipated return to the Octagon against the red-hot Sam Patterson (14-2-1, fighting out of Watford, England)
In the co-main event, undefeated rising star Luke Riley (12-0, fighting out of Liverpool, England) looks to improve to 2-0 inside the Octagon against Michael Aswell Jr. (11-3, fighting out of Houston, TX) at featherweight
In the main event, top ranked featherweight contender Movsar Evloev (19-0, fighting out of Sunzha, Republic of Ingushetia, Russia) collides with No. 3 ranked Lerone Murphy (17-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) in a battle of the unbeatens