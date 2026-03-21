Official Scorecards | UFC London

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, Live From The O2 In London, England On March 21, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Mar. 21, 2026
The Octagon returns to The O2 in London, England for a high-stakes showdown between unbeaten featherweight contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy. In the co-main event, Liverpool’s Luke Riley makes his sophomore appearance against Michael Aswell Jr.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy on March 21, 2026. Prelims begin at a special time of 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.