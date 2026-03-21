 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer announces a fight during the UFC 326 event at T-Mobile Arena
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC London

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, Live From The O2 In London, England On March 21, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 21, 2026

The Octagon returns to The O2 in London, England for a high-stakes showdown between unbeaten featherweight contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy. In the co-main event, Liverpool’s Luke Riley makes his sophomore appearance against Michael Aswell Jr.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy on March 21, 2026. Prelims begin at a special time of 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

MORE UFC LONDON: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Official Scorecards

Shanelle Dyer vs Ravena Oliveira

Athlete Profiles: Shanelle Dyer | Ravena Oliveira

Shem Rock vs Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Athlete Profiles: Shem Rock | Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Louie Sutherland vs Brando Peričić

Athlete Profiles: Louie Sutherland | Brando Peričić

Mantas Kondratavičius vs Antonio Trocoli

Athlete Profiles: Mantas Kondratavičius | Antonio Trocoli

Mario Pinto vs Felipe Franco

Athlete Profiles: Mario Pinto | Felipe Franco

Nathaniel Wood vs Losene Keita

Athlete Profiles: Nathaniel Wood | Losene Keita

Mason Jones vs Axel Sola

Athlete Profiles: Mason Jones | Axel Sola

Kurtis Campbell vs Danny Silva

Athlete Profiles: Kurtis Campbell | Danny Silva

Roman Dolidze vs Christian Leroy Duncan

Athlete Profiles: Roman Dolidze | Christian Leroy Duncan

Iwo Baraniewski vs Austen Lane

Athlete Profiles: Iwo Baraniewski | Austen Lane

Michael "Venom" Page vs Sam Patterson

Athlete Profiles: Michael "Venom" Page | Sam Patterson

Luke Riley vs Michael Aswell Jr.

Athlete Profiles: Luke Riley | Michael Aswell Jr.

Main Event: Movsar Evloev vs Lerone Murphy

Athlete Profiles: Movsar Evloev | Lerone Murphy

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $7.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy, live from O2 Arena in London, England On March 21, 2026. Prelims start at 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

Tags
UFC London
judges scorecards
official scorecards
scorecards