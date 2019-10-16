Molly McCann’s Resolve Never Wavers

“It’s nice to know our sense of community, it’s like back in the old days where people used to sit on the stoop and hang out on the street. That’s where we’re at now where I am, and I love it.”

McCann’s link to the area and general attitude makes her an easy fan favorite, and she appreciated her local fans picking her up emotionally when her UFC debut ended in defeat. In the 10 months between her debut and second bout, McCann said she battled depression and anxiety, but having that foundational support allowed her to make the necessary adjustments and set herself up for victory. It paid off, and McCann became the first Englishwoman to win in the UFC, a milestone she takes some pride in but hopes more than anything it opens the door for more girls from England to take up the sport in the future the same way watching Ronda Rousey did for McCann.

In the present, however, McCann was eager to accomplish another first: a finish. In addition to her first UFC win, McCann earned two wins in her first two bouts in the United States. Kicking off her 2020 campaign back home in England with a finish would’ve been a nice bookend to the run that now has her in the top 15 of the flyweight division.