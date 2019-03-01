UFC London: Fight by Fight

JOE DUFFY VS. MARC DIAKIESE

Joe Duffy and Marc Diakiese both know a thing or two about hype and expectations when it comes to their respective careers. Both fighters stormed into the Octagon with highlight reel performances before then dealing with some very tough losses. Now as they meet this weekend in London, Duffy and Diakiese know that if the future holds a top 15 spot for either one of them, a win in this fight is paramount. With Duffy’s boxing matched up against Diakiese’s flashy arsenal of strikes, this should be an absolute crowd-pleasing affair with the winner moving that much closer to the lightweight rankings in 2019.