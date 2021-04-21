UFC To Live Stream 'Watch Along' On Twitch For UFC 261: Usman Vs Masvidal 2

Athletes
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the Watch Along for UFC® 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 on Twitch, where fans can watch and interact with hosts Steve-O, Jens Pulver, and CM Punk. The stream begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT this Saturday, April 24, and will feature previews, predictions, breakdowns, highlights, and reactions in real-time.
“UFC is always looking for new ways to engage our fans in a meaningful, dynamic way,” said David Shaw, Senior Vice President of International and Content. “Through Twitch, UFC is creating a second screen experience designed to feel like a fun watch party. Fans can experience one of our biggest events with influencers in real-time, as if they’re sitting in the same room.”
Twitch users can tune into UFC’s channel while watching UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 and hear MMA super fan Steve-O, former UFC champion Jens Pulver, and former UFC athlete and professional wrestler CM Punk provide their predictions, break down each fight, and react to the action. During the stream, viewers can use their Twitch Channel Points to join the conversation and make predictions for each matchup.
The stream will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT with the final two bouts of the prelims and continue through the main card. Following the event, Jens Pulver will recap the action and watch post-fight interviews and the post-fight press conference.
UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 will take place Saturday, April 24, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The main event will see a thrilling welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends against No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title defense against No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade. In a highly anticipated women’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas.
UFC joined Twitch in 2019 and has quickly grown to become the second most-followed sports property on the platform. UFC’s Twitch Channel provides viewers with event recaps, archival footage from UFC FIGHT PASS, previews for upcoming events, and more. All revenue generated from subscriptions to the channel benefits the American Cancer Society, an organization dedicated to eliminating cancer.
To follow the UFC Twitch channel, please visit www.twitch.tv/ufc.
