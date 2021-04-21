UFC To Live Stream 'Watch Along' On Twitch For UFC 261: Usman Vs Masvidal 2

“UFC is always looking for new ways to engage our fans in a meaningful, dynamic way,” said David Shaw, Senior Vice President of International and Content. “Through Twitch, UFC is creating a second screen experience designed to feel like a fun watch party. Fans can experience one of our biggest events with influencers in real-time, as if they’re sitting in the same room.”

Twitch users can tune into UFC’s channel while watching UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 and hear MMA super fan Steve-O, former UFC champion Jens Pulver, and former UFC athlete and professional wrestler CM Punk provide their predictions, break down each fight, and react to the action. During the stream, viewers can use their Twitch Channel Points to join the conversation and make predictions for each matchup.

The stream will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT with the final two bouts of the prelims and continue through the main card. Following the event, Jens Pulver will recap the action and watch post-fight interviews and the post-fight press conference.