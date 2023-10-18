UFC Lightweight Title Lineage

Fight Coverage
The lightweight division is arguably one of the most competitive in the UFC, consisting of some of the best athletes in the game. Let's look at all the title holders from its inaugural year to now.
Jens Pulver (2001-02) Defeated Caol Uno at UFC 30 (2/23/01) to win the UFC lightweight championship. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Pulver defends his title against Dennis Hallman and BJ Penn before leaving the organization and vacating the title. In 2002-03, a four-man tournament featuring BJ Penn, Caol Uno, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas is held to determine a new champion, but the title remains vacant after a five round draw between Penn and Uno in the final match at UFC 41. The division is then used sporadically until the UFC 49 bout between Yves Edwards and Josh Thomson in 2004. The division doesn’t return until UFC 58 in 2006.
Sean Sherk (2006-07) Defeats Kenny Florian at UFC 64 (10/14/06) to win the vacant UFC lightweight title.(Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Defends title against Hermes Franca but is subsequently stripped of the belt after testing positive for steroids.
BJ Penn (2008-10) Defeats Joe Stevenson in the second round at UFC 80 (1/19/08) to win the vacant UFC crown. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Penn successfully defended his title against Sherk, Florian, and Diego Sanchez.
Frankie Edgar (2010-12) Defeats BJ Penn via unanimous decision at UFC 112 (4/10/10) to win the UFC crown. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Edgar successfully defended the title against Penn and Gray Maynard (Draw5 and KO4)
Benson Henderson (2012-13) Defeats Frankie Edgar via unanimous decision at UFC 144 (2/26/12) to win the UFC crown. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Successfully defended title against Edgar, Nate Diaz and Gilbert Melendez
Anthony Pettis (2013-15) Defeats Benson Henderson via submission at UFC 164 (8/31/13) to win the UFC crown. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Successfully defended title against Melendez.
Rafael Dos Anjos (2015-16) Defeats Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision at UFC 185 (3/14/15) to win the UFC crown. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Successfully defended title against Donald Cerrone.
Eddie Alvarez (2016) Defeats Rafael Dos Anjos via first round TKO on 7/7/16 to win UFC crown. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Conor McGregor (2016-18) Defeats Eddie Alvarez via second round KO at UFC 205 (11/12/16) to win UFC crown. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Stripped of belt due to inactivity in April 2018
Tony Ferguson (2017-18) Defeats Kevin Lee via third round submission at UFC 216 (10/7/17) to win interim UFC lightweight title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Stripped of belt due to injury in April 2018.
Khabib Nurmagomedov (2018-2020) Defeats Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision at UFC 223 (4/7/18) to win the vacant UFC lightweight title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Successfully defends title against McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.
Dustin Poirier (2019) Defeats Max Holloway via unanimous decision at UFC 236 (4/13/19) to win the interim UFC lightweight title while Nurmagomedov serves a suspension. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Loses belt in UFC 242 (9/7/19) bout with Nurmagomedov. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Charles Oliveira (2021-2022) Defeats Michael Chandler via first round TKO on 5/15/21 to win UFC crown. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Defended at UFC 269 against Dustin Poirier (12/11/2021). Stripped of the title (5/7/2022) after failing to make weight for title defense at UFC 274.
Islam Makhachev (2022-Present) Defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 (10/22/2022). Defended title at UFC 284 (2/12/2023) against Alexander Volkanovski. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
