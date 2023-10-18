UFC Lightweight Title Lineage

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Jens Pulver (2001-02) Defeated Caol Uno at UFC 30 (2/23/01) to win the UFC lightweight championship. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Pulver defends his title against Dennis Hallman and BJ Penn before leaving the organization and vacating the title. In 2002-03, a four-man tournament featuring BJ Penn, Caol Uno, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas is held to determine a new champion, but the title remains vacant after a five round draw between Penn and Uno in the final match at UFC 41. The division is then used sporadically until the UFC 49 bout between Yves Edwards and Josh Thomson in 2004. The division doesn’t return until UFC 58 in 2006.

Sean Sherk (2006-07) Defeats Kenny Florian at UFC 64 (10/14/06) to win the vacant UFC lightweight title.(Watch On UFC Fight Pass) Defends title against Hermes Franca but is subsequently stripped of the belt after testing positive for steroids.