UFC Light Heavyweight Title Lineage

For years the UFC light heavyweight belt was held by some of the sports biggest names. See which athletes were able to climb the ladder and claim UFC gold in one of UFC toughest divisions:
Frank Shamrock
Defeats Kevin Jackson at Ultimate Japan (12/21/97) to become the first UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The title was then called the Middleweight title. Shamrock defends his title against Igor Zinoviev, Jeremy Horn, John Lober, and Tito Ortiz. He retires from the UFC in November of 1999.
Tito Ortiz
Defeats Wanderlei Silva at UFC 25 (4/14/00) to win the vacant title. Ortiz defends his crown against Yuki Kondo, Evan Tanner, Elvis Sinosic, Vladimir Matyushenko and Ken Shamrock. After a period of inactivity, Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture were selected to fight for the interim title.
Randy Couture
Defeats Chuck Liddell at UFC 43 (6/6/03) for the interim title. He defeats Ortiz at UFC 44 (9/26/03) to claim the undisputed crown.
Vitor Belfort
Defeats Randy Couture at UFC 46 (1/31/04) to win the undisputed title.
Randy Couture
Regains the championship by defeating Belfort via TKO (doctors stoppage) at the end of the third round at UFC 49 (8/21/04).
Chuck Liddell
Wins the light heavyweight title by defeating Couture at UFC 52 (4/16/05). Liddell defended his title against Jeremy Horn, Couture, Renato Sobral, and Ortiz.
Quinton Jackson
Wins the light heavyweight title by defeating Liddell in the first round at UFC 71 (5/26/07). Jackson defended the title against Dan Henderson in UFC 75's main event, winning the bout by unanimous decision.
Forrest Griffin
Wins the light heavyweight title by defeating Quinton Jackson via unanimous decision at UFC 86 (7/5/08).
Rashad Evans
Wins the light heavyweight title with a third round TKO of Griffin at UFC 92 (12/27/08).
Lyoto Machida
Wins the light heavyweight title with a second round KO of Evans at UFC 98 (5/23/09). Defended the title against Mauricio Rua.
Mauricio Rua
Wins the light heavyweight title with a first round KO of Lyoto Machida at UFC 113 (5/8/10)
Jon Jones
Wins the light heavyweight title with a third round TKO of Mauricio Rua at UFC 128 (3/19/11). Defended the title against Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Daniel Cormier. Stripped of title in April 2015.
Daniel Cormier
Wins the vacant light heavyweight title by defeating Anthony Johnson at UFC 187 (5/23/15). Defended the title against Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Johnson, Volkan Oezdemir. Vacated title on December 28, 2018.
Jon Jones
Defeated Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197 (4/23/16) to win the interim light heavyweight title. Stripped of interim belt for failed drug test. Defeated Cormier for the undisputed light heavyweight title at UFC 214 (7/29/17). Failed drug test and was stripped of the title and the fight ruled a no contest. Cormier reinstated as champion.
Jon Jones
Defeated Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 (12/29/18) to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. Defended title against Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, Dominick Reyes. Vacated belt on August 17, 2020
Jan Blachowicz
Defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 (9/27/20) to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. Defended title against Israel Adesanya.
Glover Teixeira
Wins the light heavyweight title by defeating Jan Blachowicz via submission (rear-naked choke) at UFC 267 (10/30/21).
Jiri Prochazka
Defeats Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 (6/11/22) in Singapore via fifth round submission (rear-naked choke). Vacated title on November 23, 2022 due to a shoulder injury that requires a significant rehabilitation period.
UFC 282's main event will feature former champion and No. 2 ranked light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz take on surging No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.
