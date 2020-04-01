Dominick Reyes' Favorite Fights

Dominick Reyes put on a show in his title bout with Jon Jones at UFC 247.
As “The Devastator” awaits his next Octagon assignment, we asked him what some of his favorite fights over the years were, and he provided his reasoning for picking the following five bouts.
*Spoiler alert* the last fight on Reyes’ list might have a tad more significance to him than the others. View the list below and check out each fight on UFC Fight Pass.
“One of the most important fights in UFC history. For many people it showed them what the UFC was all about. The Ultimate Fighter helped show the fighters’ personalities and helped create a new perception of what a UFC was. This was an all-heart fight. I love those type of fights. That incredible will and determination embodies the UFC and is a big reason why it’s one of the best fights ever.”
“In my opinion, the greatest women’s mixed martial arts fight of all-time. There was grit but it was so technical. It was amazing to watch them go toe-to-toe with not a single step taken back. There was no fear in either of them; they were both going for the gold and I loved every second of it.”
“It was one of the greatest light heavyweight fights of all-time. For me, that fight was the first time I saw that I could be in the UFC and I could fight for the title. I knew I could do it, I knew that I could be there. I was in a Hooters in college with friends watching that fight and I kept saying ‘I could fight this guy (Jones); I think I could beat this guy one day.’ And when I fought Jones, my friends that were there couldn’t believe that I made it to where I said I’d go.”
“Pure heart from both guys. I mean, these dudes were busted up. It’s one thing to be busted up and tired, but then to be busted up and perform at a high-level like that is just wild. Lawler was already a legend, but then to have a fight like that, he just put himself at a whole new level of badass. I’m trying to have fights like that. That fight made me a lifelong fan of both of them.”
“This is my favorite fight because everyone counted Reyes out and he went out and did exactly what he said he was going to do. He out struck Jones, he brought the fight to him and he never backed down from someone that is considered one of the greats. I think he won the fight, for sure. In my opinion, it was the perfect fight to set up the rematch and give Reyes the chance to get the belt that should be his.”
