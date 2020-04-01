Dominick Reyes' Favorite Fights

“This is my favorite fight because everyone counted Reyes out and he went out and did exactly what he said he was going to do. He out struck Jones, he brought the fight to him and he never backed down from someone that is considered one of the greats. I think he won the fight, for sure. In my opinion, it was the perfect fight to set up the rematch and give Reyes the chance to get the belt that should be his.”

