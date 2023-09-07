UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre To Be Inducted Into Canada’s Sports Hall Of Fame

UFC will serve as the presenting sponsor for the livestream of the 67th Annual Order of Sport Awards on Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT. Fans can register for the stream through Eventbrite. Tickets are available at no cost and will be provided digitally upon checkout.

“I’m honored to be inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame and receive the Order of Sport,” Georges St-Pierre said. “Martial arts changed my life and I was fortunate to be able to represent Canada on the biggest stage in the world. I want to thank UFC and all my fans, as none of this would have been possible without them.”

Each October, the Order of Sport Awards takes place to celebrate the induction of a remarkable class of athletes and sport builders into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. Receipt of the Order of Sport, which marks induction into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, is a moment that signifies the immense contributions made to Canada through sport and this celebratory event is where the impact of receiving this honour is shared with the nation. Former Order of Sport recipients include NHL icon Wayne Gretzky and NBA legend Steve Nash.

A veteran of 28 MMA fights during his 17-year career, St-Pierre compiled a record of 26-2 (20-2, UFC), which included wins over UFC Hall of Famers BJ Penn, Matt Hughes, Matt Serra, and Michael Bisping. His record also includes victories over well-known opponents such as former UFC lightweight champion Sean Sherk, former UFC welterweight champion Johnny Hendricks, former WEC welterweight champion Carlos Condit, former WEC and Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz and former Shooto welterweight and Strikeforce middleweight champion Jake Shields. St-Pierre is a three-time former UFC welterweight champion and became 1 of only 7 fighters in UFC history to win a title in two weight classes when he defeated Bisping in November 2017. His 13 consecutive wins and his 13 title fight wins are tied for 2nd most in UFC history (2007-17). St-Pierre was inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame in 2021.

Outside the Octagon, St-Pierre has been honored with numerous awards, such as being named a three-time Rogers Sportsnet Canadian Athlete of the Year (2008-10), BlackBelt Magazine MMA Fighter of the Year (2008), Sports Illustrated Fighter of the Year (2009), MMA Junkie Fighter of the Year (2009), World MMA Awards Fighter of the Year (2009), Wrestling Observer Most Outstanding Fighter (2008-10), Wrestling Observer MMA Most Valuable Fighter (2011, 2013, 2017) and MMA Junkie Fighter of the Year (2017).

St-Pierre will return to live competition and compete in a submission grappling match at UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 5 scheduled for this December in Las Vegas. The event will mark St-Pierre’s return to professional combat sports since defeating Michael Bisping at UFC 217: BISPING vs. ST-PIERRE at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017, where he captured the UFC middleweight title, which he would later vacate following his retirement. St-Pierre’s opponent, as well as other competitors on the FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL card, will be announced later this year.