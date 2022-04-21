Announcements
UFC LAUNCHES ROAD TO UFC WITH OPENING ROUND IN SINGAPORE DURING UFC 275 FIGHT WEEK
UFC MAKES HISTORY IN SINGAPORE THIS JUNE
SINGAPORE – UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, today announced ROAD TO UFC, the most significant opportunity for Asia's top MMA prospects to make it to the world stage.
ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The tournament will feature eight mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight.
The opening round of ROAD TO UFC will take place across two days, June 9 and June 10, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium ahead of UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA, UFC’s first Pay-Per-View event in Southeast Asia. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for later this year. A UFC contract will be awarded to each of the four division's winners.
The participating athletes in ROAD TO UFC are expected to come from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and from the UFC Academy in China. To provide additional opportunities for MMA prospects in Asia, there will also be one non-tournament bout on each card, for a total of five bouts on each event. All rounds of the tournament will take place in front of a live audience, with location and venue details announced prior to each event.
UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will be UFC's fourth event hosted in Singapore with support from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).
UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will be a championship double-header, as UFC world light heavyweight Glover Teixeira takes on #2 Jiri Prochazka, and UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces #5 Taila Santos.
UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will take place Sunday, June 12, at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The prelims will begin at 6 a.m. SGT, followed by the main card at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.sg. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.
