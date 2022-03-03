UFC Launches Non-Profit Foundation

“Over the years, UFC has raised and donated millions of dollars for charitable causes both locally here in Nevada and elsewhere as a way to give back to the communities that have supported us or simply as a way to help those in need,” said Lawrence Epstein, UFC Chief Operating Officer.

“With UFC Foundation, we will now have the additional resources of a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to strengthen those and also support charitable causes that our athletes are passionate about.”

In recent years, UFC has collaborated with several of its athletes, including Dustin Poirier, Brian Ortega, Max Holloway, Leon Edwards, and Darren Till to help raise awareness for their individual philanthropic endeavors.