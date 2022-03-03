UFC Launches Non-Profit Foundation

Announcements
UFC today announced the launch of the UFC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to supporting charitable organizations and initiatives throughout the state of Nevada and beyond.
The UFC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.
“Over the years, UFC has raised and donated millions of dollars for charitable causes both locally here in Nevada and elsewhere as a way to give back to the communities that have supported us or simply as a way to help those in need,” said Lawrence Epstein, UFC Chief Operating Officer.
“With UFC Foundation, we will now have the additional resources of a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to strengthen those and also support charitable causes that our athletes are passionate about.”
In recent years, UFC has collaborated with several of its athletes, including Dustin Poirier, Brian Ortega, Max Holloway, Leon Edwards, and Darren Till to help raise awareness for their individual philanthropic endeavors.
In 2020, Poirier was named the inaugural recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award named in honor of UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin for recognition of his exceptional volunteer and charity work in his local community. Holloway was the recipient of the award the following year, and both men received $25,000 donations to the charity of their choice courtesy of UFC partner Toyo Tires.
UFC Foundation will also work in tandem with UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, to collaborate strategically with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire to local community.
For additional information, please visit www.UFC.com/foundation.
About UFC Foundation
