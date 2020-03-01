UFC Launches Monthlong Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

On Tuesday, September 15, UFC launches its month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
UFC will commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept 15 - Oct 15) by acknowledging UFC athletes and fans that represent U.S. Hispanic and Latin American communities, as well as other Spanish-speaking countries around the world. UFC will also celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture and how it has played a significant role in UFC, MMA, and combat sports overall.
During HHM, UFC will highlight the personal stories of Hispanic and Latino fighters, past and present, and their impact on UFC through its “One Voice, Many Stories” campaign, as well as raise awareness of charitable efforts in support of U.S. Hispanic and Latin American communities.
UFC will also offer fans UFC – Hispanic Heritage Month apparel, which is now available at UFCStore.com. A percentage of profits from sales of this apparel will benefit a national Hispanic nonprofit organization.
In addition, numerous UFC athletes of Hispanic and Latino Heritage will compete during HHM, including
UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes, UFC women’s bantamweight Irene Aldana and UFC featherweight Brian Ortega.
Reyes will fight Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 253 on September 26, while Aldana and Ortega will headline upcoming UFC Fight Night events on October 3 and October 17, respectively. Aldana’s main event against former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm will make history, as she will become the first-ever Hispanic female UFC athlete to headline a UFC event.
UFC will also commemorate HHM during its upcoming broadcasts via watermark inclusion (UFC Celebrates HHM), athlete features and vignettes throughout the window.
In partnership with ESPN, a UFC-produced four-part special featuring some of the biggest Latino names in MMA, will kick off ESPN’s Hispanic Heritage Month-themed programming.
The first episode, UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month – KOs from Mexico airs on Tuesday, September 15 at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.
Here’s a list of the complete schedule:
- UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month – KOs from Mexico:
- UFC Ultimate Knockouts is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, and we’re starting off with a list of knockouts from our athletes of Mexican descent. See Cain Velasquez, Henry Cejudo, Yair Rodriguez, and more.
- UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month – LATAM World Tour:
- UFC Ultimate Knockouts continues its celebration of Hispanic and Latin heritage by taking a tour around all of Latin America. See Yoel Romero, Jessica Andrade, Lyoto Machida, Jorge Masvidal, and more.
- UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month – Best of LATAM:
- The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month continues on UFC Ultimate Knockouts. Join us as we take a look at the greatest knockouts from fighters from all around Latin America. See Amanda Nunes, Anthony Pettis, Nick Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and more.
- UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month – Classics:
- UFC Ultimate Knockouts concludes its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a look back at the pioneers who put Latin America on the map across the UFC, Strikeforce, and WEC. See Joseph Benavidez, Tito Ortiz, Nick Diaz, Jose Aldo, and more.
UFC FIGHT PASS will also feature a handful of Hispanic and Latino athletes as its “UFC FIGHT PASS Fighter of the Day” beginning on Tuesday, September 15:
- Tuesday, September 15: Dominick Reyes
- Thursday, September 17: Jorge Masvidal
- Tuesday, September 22: Alexa Grasso
- Thursday, September 24: Marlon “Chito” Vera
- Tuesday, September 29: Yair Rodriguez
To watch the career highlights and best moments for Reyes, Masvidal, Grasso, Vera and Rodriguez, go to UFCFightPass.com.