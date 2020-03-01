UFC Launches Monthlong Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

UFC will commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept 15 - Oct 15) by acknowledging UFC athletes and fans that represent U.S. Hispanic and Latin American communities, as well as other Spanish-speaking countries around the world. UFC will also celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture and how it has played a significant role in UFC, MMA, and combat sports overall.

During HHM, UFC will highlight the personal stories of Hispanic and Latino fighters, past and present, and their impact on UFC through its “One Voice, Many Stories” campaign, as well as raise awareness of charitable efforts in support of U.S. Hispanic and Latin American communities.

UFC will also offer fans UFC – Hispanic Heritage Month apparel, which is now available at UFCStore.com. A percentage of profits from sales of this apparel will benefit a national Hispanic nonprofit organization.