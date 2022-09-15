UFC launches month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

In addition, in collaboration with ESPN, a two-part UFC-produced special featuring some of the biggest Latino names in MMA will be showcased as part of ESPN’s Hispanic Heritage Month-themed programming.

The episodes, UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month (Part I & II), will air on Thursday, September 29, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Thursday, October 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The shows will also air on ESPN Deportes on Thursday, September 29, at 8 p.m. ET and Saturday, October 1, at 5 p.m. ET.

Programming includes:

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month: UFC Ultimate Knockouts continues its celebration of Hispanic and Latin heritage by bringing you a collection of the best knockouts. See Cub Swanson, Julia Avila, Irene Aldana, Brandon Moreno, and more.



UFC FIGHT PASS will also showcase Hispanic and Latino athletes as part of its “UFC FIGHT PASS Fighter of the Day” beginning on Friday, September 16. Featured athletes include:

Friday, September 16: Carla Esparza

Monday, September 19: Brandon Moreno

Wednesday, September 21: Julianna Pena

Friday, September 23: Yair Rodriguez

Monday, September 26: Irene Aldana

Tuesday, September 27: Brian Ortega

Wednesday, September 28: Cub Swanson

Friday, September 30: Loopy Godinez

Monday, October 3: Marlon Vera

Tuesday, October 4: Julia Avila

Wednesday, October 5: Julian Marquez

Friday, October 7: Michael Morales

Monday, October 10: Tracy Cortez

Tuesday, October 11: Kelvin Gastelum

Wednesday, October 12: Yazmin Jauregui

Thursday, October 13: Tecia Torres

Friday, October 14: Rob Font

Saturday, October 15: Alexa Grasso

To watch the career highlights and best moments from the athletes featured above, go to UFCFightPass.com.