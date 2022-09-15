UFC launches month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Announcements
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
UFC today announced the launch of its month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, presented by BODYARMOR. UFC will commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept 15 – Oct 15) by acknowledging UFC athletes and fans that represent U.S. Hispanic and Latin American communities, as well as other Spanish-speaking countries around the world. UFC will also celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture and how it has played a significant role in UFC, MMA, and combat sports overall.
During Hispanic Heritage Month, UFC will highlight the personal stories of Hispanic and Latino fighters, past and present, and their impact on UFC through its “One Voice, Many Stories” campaign. UFC will also offer a specially themed t-shirt, with 100% of profits from sales benefitting the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. The t-shirt is now available at UFCStore.com.
UFC will also commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with special branding during its telecasts (“UFC Celebrates HHM”), as well as with athlete features and vignettes.
UFC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
UFC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
/
In addition, in collaboration with ESPN, a two-part UFC-produced special featuring some of the biggest Latino names in MMA will be showcased as part of ESPN’s Hispanic Heritage Month-themed programming.
The episodes, UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month (Part I & II), will air on Thursday, September 29, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Thursday, October 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The shows will also air on ESPN Deportes on Thursday, September 29, at 8 p.m. ET and Saturday, October 1, at 5 p.m. ET.
Programming includes:
- UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month:
- UFC Ultimate Knockouts continues its celebration of Hispanic and Latin heritage by bringing you a collection of the best knockouts. See Cub Swanson, Julia Avila, Irene Aldana, Brandon Moreno, and more.
UFC FIGHT PASS will also showcase Hispanic and Latino athletes as part of its “UFC FIGHT PASS Fighter of the Day” beginning on Friday, September 16. Featured athletes include:
- Friday, September 16: Carla Esparza
- Monday, September 19: Brandon Moreno
- Wednesday, September 21: Julianna Pena
- Friday, September 23: Yair Rodriguez
- Monday, September 26: Irene Aldana
- Tuesday, September 27: Brian Ortega
- Wednesday, September 28: Cub Swanson
- Friday, September 30: Loopy Godinez
- Monday, October 3: Marlon Vera
- Tuesday, October 4: Julia Avila
- Wednesday, October 5: Julian Marquez
- Friday, October 7: Michael Morales
- Monday, October 10: Tracy Cortez
- Tuesday, October 11: Kelvin Gastelum
- Wednesday, October 12: Yazmin Jauregui
- Thursday, October 13: Tecia Torres
- Friday, October 14: Rob Font
- Saturday, October 15: Alexa Grasso
To watch the career highlights and best moments from the athletes featured above, go to UFCFightPass.com.