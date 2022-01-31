UFC Launches Month-Long Celebration Of Black History Month

Throughout the month of February, UFC will highlight the personal stories of African American and Black UFC athletes, past and present, while celebrating their significance in promoting and growing UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts.

In addition, numerous top-ranked African American and Black UFC athletes will compete as part of three events produced at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2, which takes place on Saturday, February 12, in Houston, Texas, during the month.

UFC will also commemorate Black History Month across its digital and social platforms with exclusive content such as an interactive timeline, features, and vignettes published weekly to UFC.com/black-history. UFC will also include special content during its broadcasts via watermark inclusion, athlete features, and vignettes throughout the month.

In addition, UFC will produce a two-part special as part of ESPN’s Black History Month-themed programming that will feature some of the biggest names in UFC.

The first episode, UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Black History Month – Incredible Knockouts will air on Friday, February 11 at 12 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The second episode, UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Black History Month – Heavyweight Knockouts will air on Saturday, February 26 at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN 2.

Each episode features the greatest knockouts by African American and Black athletes in UFC history, including Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis, Ciryl Gane, Curtis Blaydes, Walt Harris, and more.

UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, will also highlight the accomplishments of top African American and Black UFC athletes as part of its “Fighter of the Day” feature.