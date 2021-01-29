UFC Launches Month-long Celebration of Black History Month

Overeem will face no. 6 – ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: OVEREEM vs. VOLKOV on Saturday, February 6.

Usman, UFC’s first African-born champion, will face no. 2 – ranked Gilbert Burns with the welterweight title on the line in the main event of UFC 258: USMAN vs. BURNS, which takes place on Saturday, February 13.

On Saturday, February 20, no. 4 – ranked Lewis will face no. 2 – ranked Blaydes in the main event of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLAYDES vs. LEWIS, as both heavyweights look to move closer to a future shot at the heavyweight title.

UFC will also commemorate Black History Month across its digital and social platforms with exclusive content such as an interactive timeline, features, and vignettes published weekly to UFC.com/black-history. UFC will also include special content during its broadcasts via watermark inclusion, athlete features, and vignettes throughout the month.