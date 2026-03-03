UFC Launches Gloves For Good Program To Raise Funds And Awareness For Athlete Charities
Select Athletes Will Partner With Artists To Design One-Of-One Pair Of Gloves With Proceeds Benefitting The Charity Of Their Choice
By Brian Smith
• Mar. 3, 2026
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the launch of its Gloves for Good Program, designed to align with athletes to create custom-designed one-of-one branded gloves to raise funds and awareness for the charity of their choice.
This program will be offered to athletes each year who are named the recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, an accolade which recognizes a UFC athlete for their exceptional volunteer and charity work and the meaningful impact their efforts have on the community.
The program will launch in partnership with UFC BMF champion Max Holloway, who headlines UFC 326: HOLLOWAY vs OLIVEIRA 2, which takes place on Saturday, March 7, at T-Mobile Arena.
Holloway was the recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award in 2021.
The UFC-branded gloves, inspired by Holloway and designed by celebrity artist Ant Kai, highlights elements of Hawaii, Max’s home state.
Fans can enter to win the gloves by donating between $25 – $100, at AllTroo, a global fundraising platform. Fans who donate will be entered to win the gloves and an all-expenses-paid trip to Holloway’s next fight.
“It’s an honor to be the first UFC athlete to design a pair of custom gloves as part of the Gloves for Good program,” said Holloway. “The funds raised from this campaign will help underprivileged youth in Hawaii via my new foundation, and we can’t wait to get started.”
100% of the proceeds from this campaign will benefit underprivileged youth in Hawaii via the Holloway Foundation and UFC Foundation. For more information, please visit ALLTROO.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!