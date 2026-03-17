UFC Launches First Athlete-Led Charity Sweepstakes and Honors Women’s History Month as part of UFC 326 Fight Week

On Tuesday, March 3, UFC launched its Gloves for Good Program, designed to align with athletes to create custom-designed one-of-one branded gloves to raise funds and awareness for the charity of their choice.

The program will be offered to athletes each year who are named the recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, an accolade which recognizes a UFC athlete for their exceptional volunteer and charity work and the meaningful impact their efforts have on the community.

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway, who headlined UFC 326, served as the first MMA athlete to auction an exclusive one-of-one pair of UFC-branded gloves. The gloves, inspired by Holloway and designed by celebrity artist Ant Kai, highlights elements of Hawaii, Max’s home state. Holloway was the recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award in 2021.