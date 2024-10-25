UFC Launches Channel On Kick.com With New Global Partnership

KICK will receive high visibility branding inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon during select UFC Pay Per Views and Fight Nights, providing the brand with meaningful visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as in an estimated 975 million households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

KICK will first activate the new partnership around this week’s action-packed UFC 308: TOPURIA vs HOLLOWAY in Abu Dhabi, a milestone that marks the 20th UFC event held in the UAE over the past 15 years. The event, which takes place this Saturday, October 26 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, features a title fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria faces off against KICK streamer and No. 2 ranked Max Holloway. The co-main event features a clash of top middleweights, with No. 3 ranked contender Robert Whittaker and No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round matchup with title implications.

“We’re thrilled to begin our relationship with KICK by becoming a major element of their innovative streaming service, joining some of KICK’s most well-known streamers, including Westcol, and Adin Ross,” said Nicholas Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships for TKO. “We’re looking forward to our KICK channel becoming a strong, reliable platform to drive awareness for all our live UFC events, while enhancing the UFC live experience with unique, compelling content for UFC fans around the world.”

“We are delighted to partner with UFC to bring amazing content and behind-the-scenes access to our audience on KICK,” said Akhil Sarin, Chief Marketing Officer at KICK. “We look forward to the launch of the UFC channel this week, with our branding set to appear on the canvas at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, our very own Max Holloway competing for the featherweight title, and unmissable UFC content streaming for the first time live on KICK. Make sure you tune in and engage in the chat.”

Beyond the Octagon, UFC and KICK will collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach approximately 290 million users worldwide. Other creative integrations will focus on leveraging fan engagement and driving KICK brand awareness through a variety of activations, including VIP experiences.

About UFC

UFC is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 290 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About KICK

Since launching in 2022, KICK has become a leading platform for content creation. KICK is redefining live streaming culture by being fiercely creator first, offering the best subscription splits and launching the highly successful and groundbreaking KICK Creator Incentive Program (KCIP). KICK entertains over 40 million users every day across the world and prioritizes the privacy and safety of all members.