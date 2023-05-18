UFC Lands Knockout Deal to Bring Blockbuster Bouts To Sydney

The landmark Australian deal will bring the world’s greatest MMA athletes to the Harbour City for three massive UFC Pay Per View events between 2023 and 2027, the first of which will be held this year on September 10, when UFC 293 takes centre stage.

UFC President Dana White said of the deal: “Australians are some of the most passionate fight fans in the world and we know these Sydney events are going to be massive.

“Sydney was the first Australian city to host a UFC Pay Per View, and we are going to bring incredible events every time we come back over the next four years.”

UFC Vice President Australia & New Zealand Peter Kloczko was joined today by NSW Premier Chris Minns and Minister for Sport Steve Kamper to announce the significant partnership.

“UFC is thrilled to be partnering with the NSW Government to bring the world-famous Octagon back to Australia's iconic Harbour City, and it all starts with UFC 293 on September 10,” said Kloczko.

“Our events drive strong economic outcomes through industry-high visitation and marketing value by showcasing host cities like Sydney to millions of engaged fans worldwide. This commitment will also provide opportunity for our talented, world-class local athletes of New South Wales to finally compete on home turf, having proudly represented Australia across the globe.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns said: “UFC is a massive sport. This is a big win for UFC fans and the state’s economy.

“Thousands of people will fly into our state to see the biggest UFC events in Sydney in more than a decade.

“Some of the best Aussie UFC fighters were born and bred right here in NSW.

“It’s about time that we have a major UFC event back in Sydney, so local fans can watch our home-grown talent.

“We are delivering on another election commitment – one that is a major coup for NSW.”

UFC’s popularity has been soaring globally since Sydney hosted its first event, UFC 110: NOGUEIRA VS. VELASQUEZ, at Qudos Bank Arena (then Acer Arena) in 2010.

There are now more than 700 million UFC fans across the globe, including a combined 233 million followers across UFC’s social media channels. In

Since 2010, UFC has presented 16 live events in Australia, including sold-out shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Perth Arena, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Entertainment Centre and Gold Coast Convention Centre. These events have had a combined attendance of over 280,000 fans and millions more watching on Pay Per View and broadcast television globally.

Further event information, including registration for pre-sale tickets for UFC 293 will be made available to fans at ufc.com/Sydney.

Fans intending to travel to Sydney for UFC 293 can secure their place at the event by purchasing a travel package, available now via Sportsnet Holidays at sportsnetholidays.com/ufc-293-sydney.

UFC VIP Experience packages will be available soon via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more. For more information, visit ufcvip.com to view package details.

The three events are supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

Visit UFC.com for information and content to support your UFC coverage. All bouts are live and subject to change.