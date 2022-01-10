UFC KICKSTARTS JOURNEY ON DISCOVERY+ AND EUROSPORT IN THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, has experienced a meteoric rise since its first event was held in 1993 and is now one of the most popular sports globally broadcasting in more than 170 countries to 900 million TV households worldwide.

UFC has a global fan base of more than 625 million people and now the organisation will reach a new generation of fans across The Netherlands with exclusive streaming access offered through discovery+ – Discovery’s real-life entertainment and live sport subscription streaming service - as well as via Eurosport and the Eurosport App in Spain.

The new multi-year partnership between Discovery and UFC will include all live UFC events and will offer viewers across the Netherlands and Spain studio coverage of every event on the calendar. Fans will also have access to additional UFC programming such as Countdown and UFC Connected, which provide unique insights into the world of UFC.

Some of the best names from the world of mixed martial arts will offer their insights and expert analysis across Discovery’s and Eurosport’s programming throughout the year, including Jorge Lera and Gonzalo Rodriguez in Spain, as well as former MMA star Marloes Coenen in the Netherlands.

Eurosport 1 in the Netherlands will also broadcast a selection of the best live action throughout the year, ensuring it reaches as many fans as possible across the Discovery network and further showcasing the full experience available on discovery+.