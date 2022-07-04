UFC is Joining Forces with the Air National Guard

“Ultimate Fighting Championship competitors often embody the same unbreakable spirit of hard work, sacrifice, and a never-give-up attitude our Air National Guard members must possess,” said Lt. Col. Robert Fore, Air National Guard director for marketing, Air Force Recruiting Service. “That is why we are excited to partner with the UFC family and spread the message of the great opportunities offered by the Air National Guard to serve your nation and community.”

As an official partner of UFC, Air National Guard will be integrated into key UFC events, including an on-site activation at International Fight Week, broadcast features on select Pay-Per-Views and a branded presence inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon during select Fight Nights. Additionally, custom content will debut later this year featuring UFC fighter, Forrest Griffin.

It’s always an honor whenever we have the opportunity to partner with the organizations that serve and protect our country, like the U.S. Air National Guard,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “UFC athletes and the sport of mixed martial arts share many values in common with the men and women who serve our country, including discipline, determination, respect and self-sacrifice, and we are proud to have U.S. Air National Guard join us an official partner.”

Air National Guard has chosen this partnership to unveil two new commercials that will premiere at International Fight Week as well as on UFC’s YouTube channels. The Air National Guard “Serve Your Way” campaign highlights the benefits of joining this unique military branch, which offers the flexibility of serving part time or full time, in the state you call home while performing the role of your choice. All of this is combined with a sense of purpose and pride of serving not only your country, but also your community.

“The partnership between the Air National Guard and the Ultimate Fighting Championship is groundbreaking in changing enhancing our recruiting paradigms,” said Col. Shaunte Cooper, ANG advisor to the AFRS commander, “We are excited because this venture will allow the ANG to reach a new audience and expand our reach with diverse audiences. The ANG seeks to engage the best and the brightest talent throughout the country, and this partnership with the UFC will give us an that opportunity.”

“We are equally excited to begin this partnership with UFC,” Fore said. “This partnership is ideal since Guardsmen and UFC athletes are both inspired by the same core values of integrity, service and excellence.”

About UFC®

UFC is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About the U.S. Air Force

The mission of Air Force Recruiting Service is to inspire, engage and recruit the next generation of Airmen. We are looking for America’s best and brightest to fill approximately 26,000 opportunities in 138 Air Force specialties in fiscal 2022. Additionally, our total force partners, the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard are collectively hiring more than 19,000 part-time Airmen. Our military recruits to retain, providing tough, highly technical training that gives our future service members the right skills to sustain the combat capability of America’s Air Force and protect our nation’s interests in space. For more information about Air Force benefits and opportunities, go to www.airforce.com.