During his first stint in the UFC, Chase Sherman was seen as a brawler who was going to show up to fight but never get past a certain level in the Octagon. And after going 2-5 in the promotion, that assessment seemed spot on. But as Sherman put together a string of wins in the Island Fights promotion and even competed in Bare Knuckle Fighting, it was clear that his motivation had changed, so if he was going to get back to the UFC and make a serious run there, he had to bring patience to his game. And that’s just what he did in his return against Ike Villanueva. Taking his time, mixing up his attacks and then finally putting Villanueva away, Sherman looked better than ever, and in the process has us all eager to see what’s next from “The Vanilla Gorilla.”

