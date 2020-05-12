 Skip to main content

UFC Jacksonville Official Weigh-in Results

The Fighters Stepped On The Scales In Florida To Make It Official For Wednesday
May. 12, 2020
ESPN+ Main Card, 9pm/6pm ETPT

Main Event: Anthony Smith (205) vs Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Co-Main Event: Ben Rothwell (265) vs Ovince Saint Preux (240.5)

Alexander Hernandez (155) vs Drew Dober (156)

Ricky Simon (135) vs Ray Borg (135.5)

Karl Roberson (187.5)* vs Marvin Vettori (186)

ESPN+ Prelims, 6pm/3pm ETPT

Andrei Arlovski (238) vs Philipe Lins (236)

Michael Johnson (156) vs Thiago Moises (155.5)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs Sarah Moras (136)

Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer (155.5)

Hunter Azure (145) vs Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Chase Sherman (253) vs Isaac Villanueve (232)

*Karl Roberson missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his purse

