UFC Jacksonville: Fight by Fight Preview

ANTHONY SMITH VS. GLOVER TEIXEIRA

These veteran light heavyweights were slated to headline in Lincoln, Nebraska at the end of last month, but the bout has since been shuffled back a couple of weeks and stationed atop this Wednesday night UFC event.

Teixeira has reached that point of his career where, like Jeremy Stephens last weekend, his ability to remain a constant presence and persistent threat in the Top 10 is under-appreciated. He fought Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title six years ago, two years after making his UFC debut, and yet he still enters this one on a three-fight winning streak and stationed at No. 8 in the rankings.

Did I mention he’s 40 years old? Dude is a warrior and deserves much more praise than he receives.

Smith’s transition to the light heavyweight ranks midway through 2018 turned into one of the most intriguing stories of the year and propelled the Nebraska native to a title shot at UFC 235, where he dropped a unanimous decision to the aforementioned Jones. Three months later, “Lionheart” was back in the cage, beating Alexander Gustafsson in his own backyard, getting himself right back into the win column and re-affirming his standing as one of the top light heavyweights in the sport.

This is a tremendous matchup that could play out in any number of ways, as both Smith and Teixeira enjoy swinging hammers and the Brazilian remains an underrated threat should the fight go to the ground. The winner will remain in the thick of the chase in the light heavyweight title race, while the loser will continue to stand as a dangerous foe for all those looking to join that grouping in the second half of 2020.