UFC International Fight week Takes Over Las Vegas July 3-7

UFC International Fight Week is highlighted by the prestigious 2019 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and an easily-accessible and fully interactive two-day UFC Fan Experience®, concerts, and more! The week-long festivities are anchored by the highly anticipated UFC® 239: JONES vs. SANTOS, presented by Modelo, which takes place on Saturday, July 6 at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets for UFC 239 are available via AXS.

On Friday, July 5, UFC will host the 2019 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires®, at 7 p.m. at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort. The annual ceremony honors contributors and athletes that helped shape UFC and left an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts. Tickets to the induction ceremony are priced at $20.00 (does not include fees), with all proceeds benefitting Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. The ceremony will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

Immediately following the ceremony, UFC will host its Official UFC International Fight Week Concert, headlined by multi-platinum recording artist Godsmack, at 10 p.m. at the Joint at Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Spanning more than 85,000 square feet, UFC’s two-day Fan Experience at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center will be the one-stop shop for all fight fans, providing unparalleled free access to UFC champions, top-ranked contenders, UFC Hall of Famers, UFC personalities, and a UFC store.

UFC fans will have the opportunity to engage with a record-number of athletes and talent during free autograph sessions and meet and greets at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. This free of charge event will be part of the two-day UFC Fan Experience at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center, which will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on both Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.

Fans will be able to purchase exclusive UFC merchandise at the UFC store and, while also having the chance to participate in numerous activities with brand partners such as: Assault Fitness, Modelo, Monster Energy, Motel 6, PokerStars, Trifecta and Toyo Tires®.

The UFC International Fight Week app is the official destination for the most updated schedule of events, as well as the only place to secure your spot for autograph sessions. All of these exciting events are in addition to the regularly scheduled fight week activities. The UFC International Fight Week app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

For additional information, please visit UFC.com/fightweek.