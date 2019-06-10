 Skip to main content

UFC Launches App For International Fight Week

Download the official #UFCFightWeek app so you don't miss a bit of the action!
Jun. 10, 2019

The mixed martial arts world takes over Las Vegas as UFC International Fight Week takes place from July 3-7. Festivities include a two-day UFC Fan Experience, the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and culminates with a can’t miss UFC 239. Come be part of all the action; including meet & greets, autograph sessions and much more. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, download the official UFC Fight Week app.

Features include a schedule to keep up with all the action each day, the ability to create your own schedule, purchase tickets to each live event and receive live notifications, get a list full of appearances, maps and more from #UFCFightWeek.

Fans can also download the UFC Fan Access Pass for exclusive access.

To download, follow these links:

iOS
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ufc-fight-week/id1400968672?ls=1&mt=8

Android 
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fishtechnology.ufc18

2019 International Fight Week FAQs
1. Where can I find details for IFW 2019 events?

Download the UFC Fight Week App, which includes the full week’s schedule, ticket information, fan activations, maps, athlete autograph session times and more.

Fans can also visit UFCFightWeek.com for more information.

The UFC Fight Week App is available on the Apple App store and the Google Play store.

2. Do I need the UFC Fight Week App to participate in International Fight Week events?

Yes! Upon downloading the UFC Fight Week App, you’ll register for your UFC Fan Access Pass. You’ll receive a QR code and will have to scan your code at the 2-day Fan Experience for a chance to win prizes! (See Question #6 for Autograph Session details.)

3. Is the UFC Fight Week App free?

Yes! The UFC Fight Week App and registration for your Access Pass is free. It is available for download on the Apple App store and the Google Play store.

*There are events at International Fight Week that are ticketed and will require purchase.

4. What is happening at the UFC Fan Experience?

From July 5th-6th, the UFC Fan Experience will feature several interactive fan activations including:

  • TwoDay Autograph Sessions, featuring over 30 UFC Athletes, Talent and Legends (autographs only)
  • UFC Legacy Championship Belt Photo Activation & Display
  • UFC Octagon
  • UFC Store
  • UFC Striking Challenge presented by Trifecta
  • UFC Fighter FaceOff presented by Motel 6
  • Monster Energy Lounge
  • Modelo michelada garnish bar and interactive activities (21+ only)
  • Partner Meet and Greets (photos only)

*This is a FREE event so no tickets are required.

5. How many autograph sessions are there? How do I attend them? Who will be there?

The UFC Fan Experience will feature four (4) Autograph Sessions over two days. There will be two on Friday, July 5th (Day One), and two on Saturday, July 6th (Day Two).

Visit the UFC Fight Week App for a full list of Autograph Session participants.

Please note, only autographs of provided cards are allowed.

6. Where is the UFC Fan Experience?

The UFC Fan Experience will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC):
 200 S 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

This event will be held indoors and outdoors. You will be exposed to weather, so please dress appropriately.

The event is FREE and open to the public. No tickets are required.

7. What are the UFC Fan Experience Hours?

Friday, July 5th: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM PT

Saturday, July 6th: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM PT

8. How do I earn a chance to win prizes? What are the prizes?

Select Brand and Partner activations at Fan Experience will have a UFC Fan Access Pass scan station. When you scan your QR code via the UFC Fight Week App, you will earn a badge. The more badges you earn, the more chances you’ll have to win.

9. How can I get to the UFC Fan Experience? Where can I park?

You can drive or use public transportation. Rideshare is encouraged.

There is no designated parking for the venue, but there is plenty of parking in nearby lots and garages, including:

  • Fremont Street Experience
  • FourQueens
  • Golden Nugget
  • Binion’s
  • California Hotel and Casino
  • Neonpolis
  • Downtown Container Park Lot
  • Golden Gate
  • El Cid Lot

(Parking rates apply)

10. Will there be food?

Yes! There will be food trucks on site. Cash and Card accepted.

11. Am I allowed to bring a bag in?

Small bags are permitted and will be checked upon entry. All bags larger than 14″ x 14″ (i.e. backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, etc.) are prohibited from entry.

12. Are outside food or drinks allowed?

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but the venue does provide several vendor options.

13. Do you allow pets?

No.

14. Are there bathrooms onsite?

Yes.

