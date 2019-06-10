UFC Launches App For International Fight Week

Features include a schedule to keep up with all the action each day, the ability to create your own schedule, purchase tickets to each live event and receive live notifications, get a list full of appearances, maps and more from #UFCFightWeek.

Fans can also download the UFC Fan Access Pass for exclusive access.

To download, follow these links:

iOS

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ufc-fight-week/id1400968672?ls=1&mt=8

Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fishtechnology.ufc18