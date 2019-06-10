UFC Launches App For International Fight Week

The mixed martial arts world takes over Las Vegas as UFC International Fight Week takes place from July 3-7. Festivities include a two-day UFC Fan Experience, the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and culminates with a can’t miss UFC 239. Come be part of all the action; including meet & greets, autograph sessions and much more. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, download the official UFC Fight Week app.
Features include a schedule to keep up with all the action each day, the ability to create your own schedule, purchase tickets to each live event and receive live notifications, get a list full of appearances, maps and more from #UFCFightWeek.
Fans can also download the UFC Fan Access Pass for exclusive access.
Fans can also visit UFCFightWeek.com for more information.
Yes! Upon downloading the UFC Fight Week App, you’ll register for your UFC Fan Access Pass. You’ll receive a QR code and will have to scan your code at the 2-day Fan Experience for a chance to win prizes! (See Question #6 for Autograph Session details.)
Yes! The UFC Fight Week App and registration for your Access Pass is free. It is available for download on the Apple App store and the Google Play store.
*There are events at International Fight Week that are ticketed and will require purchase.
From July 5th-6th, the UFC Fan Experience will feature several interactive fan activations including:
- TwoDay Autograph Sessions, featuring over 30 UFC Athletes, Talent and Legends (autographs only)
- UFC Legacy Championship Belt Photo Activation & Display
- UFC Octagon
- UFC Store
- UFC Striking Challenge presented by Trifecta
- UFC Fighter FaceOff presented by Motel 6
- Monster Energy Lounge
- Modelo michelada garnish bar and interactive activities (21+ only)
- Partner Meet and Greets (photos only)
*This is a FREE event so no tickets are required.
The UFC Fan Experience will feature four (4) Autograph Sessions over two days. There will be two on Friday, July 5th (Day One), and two on Saturday, July 6th (Day Two).
Visit the UFC Fight Week App for a full list of Autograph Session participants.
Please note, only autographs of provided cards are allowed.
The UFC Fan Experience will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC):
200 S 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
This event will be held indoors and outdoors. You will be exposed to weather, so please dress appropriately.
The event is FREE and open to the public. No tickets are required.
Friday, July 5th: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM PT
Saturday, July 6th: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM PT
Select Brand and Partner activations at Fan Experience will have a UFC Fan Access Pass scan station. When you scan your QR code via the UFC Fight Week App, you will earn a badge. The more badges you earn, the more chances you’ll have to win.
You can drive or use public transportation. Rideshare is encouraged.
There is no designated parking for the venue, but there is plenty of parking in nearby lots and garages, including:
- Fremont Street Experience
- FourQueens
- Golden Nugget
- Binion’s
- California Hotel and Casino
- Neonpolis
- Downtown Container Park Lot
- Golden Gate
- El Cid Lot
(Parking rates apply)
Yes! There will be food trucks on site. Cash and Card accepted.
Small bags are permitted and will be checked upon entry. All bags larger than 14″ x 14″ (i.e. backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, etc.) are prohibited from entry.
No outside food or beverage is permitted, but the venue does provide several vendor options.
Yes.