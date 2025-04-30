UFC HOSTS A SERIES OF COMMUNITY ACTIVATIONS TO GIVE BACK TO MIAMI AS PART OF UFC 314 FIGHT WEEK

UFC recently partnered with 4ocean, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, the Miami Police Athletic League and Rescue A Reef to host a series of community activations to give back to the Miami area as part of UFCÒ 314: VOLKANOVSKI vs. LOPES fight week.
On Wednesday, April 9, UFC President and CEO Dana White joined VeChain Founder Sunny Lu on a three-hour community beach trash clean-up on Pace Island, a local park off the coast of Biscayne Bay. White and Lu spent the afternoon with 4ocean, the world’s leading ocean clean-up company. Led by Founder Alex Schulze, the organization has removed more than 40 million pounds of trash from the earth’s oceans and continues its mission to end the ocean plastic crisis. UFC and VeChain both serve as charitable partners of 4ocean and are committed to raising funds and awareness for the organization.
“It was great to have Dana and Sunny here with us on Pace Island to join us for our beach clean-up,” said Schulze. “4ocean employs captains and crews around the world to clean trash off beaches and out of the oceans, and it was great to have them here to see what we do firsthand. It’s amazing to have the support of UFC and VeChain to help us continually make a difference to help the environment”
On Thursday, April 10, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and middleweight Gregory Rodriguesvisited Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and joined the hospital’s arts and crafts classes while also painting, playing games, and distributing toys, courtesy of Big Shots, Noggin Boss and PMI Kids World.
“UFC’s visits always help put a smile on our kids’ faces,” said Fuad Kiuhan, Senior PR Manager, Celebrity & Talent Relations – Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. “These visits always help lift their spirits during rough times, and they enjoy participating in the arts & crafts classes with the athletes, taking photos with their championship titles, and receiving toys. We’re very appreciative of UFC, as they make this a priority when they are in town hosting events.”
Founded in 1950, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital serves as South Florida’s only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The hospital’s network includes more than a dozen outpatient centers offering a range of pediatric healthcare services for children of all ages throughout the region.
On Friday, April 11, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort and former BMF champion Justin Gaethje hosted a youth training seminar at BOXR Gym in partnership with Miami Downtown Development Authority, Miami Police Department and Miami Police Athletic League.
“It’s important for our youth to see themselves in a myriad of opportunities,” said Michaeljohn Green, Chief Economic Development & Strategy Officer, Miami Downtown Development Authority. “Programs like Miami’s Police Athletic League provides them with the opportunity to see themselves as a law enforcement officer, a coach, a trainer, an entrepreneur, or even a professional athlete, and these are valuable and positive examples of careers that they pursue.”
During the visit, Vitor and Justin taught a series of boxing and self-defense techniques to local downtown Miami youth.
“As a department, we believe that true public safety starts with strong community connections,” said Major UmsetRamos, Miami Police Department Community Relations. “Through our PAL partnership with UFC, DDA and BOXR Gym, we’re proud to give youth not just a glimpse of greatness, but the tools, mentorship, and motivation to chase it.”
UFC sponsors True Classic, Wolfpak Gym Backpacks and Drip Waters also donated clothing and accessories to each student, and at the conclusion of the event, the UFC Foundation made a $11,000 donation to further the Police Athletic League’s mission of helping local Miami youth.
On Saturday, April 12, UFC and the Kaseya Center collaborated to collect more than 2,300 lbs. of goods made from aluminum and glass to contribute to the restoration of Miami's Coral Reefs. For every pound of glass and aluminum recycled during the show, UFC and Kaseya Center donated $1 to Rescue a Reef, a non-profit initiative developed by the University of Miami to raise public awareness and action for coral conservation through educational and experiential activities. The UFC Foundation matched the funds allocated by the Kaseya Center for a total donation of $5,000.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.