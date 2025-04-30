UFC HOSTS A SERIES OF COMMUNITY ACTIVATIONS TO GIVE BACK TO MIAMI AS PART OF UFC 314 FIGHT WEEK

On Wednesday, April 9, UFC President and CEO Dana White joined VeChain Founder Sunny Lu on a three-hour community beach trash clean-up on Pace Island, a local park off the coast of Biscayne Bay. White and Lu spent the afternoon with 4ocean, the world’s leading ocean clean-up company. Led by Founder Alex Schulze, the organization has removed more than 40 million pounds of trash from the earth’s oceans and continues its mission to end the ocean plastic crisis. UFC and VeChain both serve as charitable partners of 4ocean and are committed to raising funds and awareness for the organization.



“It was great to have Dana and Sunny here with us on Pace Island to join us for our beach clean-up,” said Schulze. “4ocean employs captains and crews around the world to clean trash off beaches and out of the oceans, and it was great to have them here to see what we do firsthand. It’s amazing to have the support of UFC and VeChain to help us continually make a difference to help the environment”



On Thursday, April 10, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and middleweight Gregory Rodriguesvisited Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and joined the hospital’s arts and crafts classes while also painting, playing games, and distributing toys, courtesy of Big Shots, Noggin Boss and PMI Kids World.



“UFC’s visits always help put a smile on our kids’ faces,” said Fuad Kiuhan, Senior PR Manager, Celebrity & Talent Relations – Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. “These visits always help lift their spirits during rough times, and they enjoy participating in the arts & crafts classes with the athletes, taking photos with their championship titles, and receiving toys. We’re very appreciative of UFC, as they make this a priority when they are in town hosting events.”