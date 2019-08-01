UFC Hosts Local Teachers during Three-Day Externship Program

Last month, UFC welcomed four local high school teachers to the company’s headquarters in Las Vegas for a three-day job shadowing externship program recently developed by the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (OWINN) and the Nevada Department of Education.

The purpose of the program is to allow teachers to network with local businesses and bring their real-world experience into their classrooms, while also providing them insight into the potential careers available to their students.

The teachers who participated included Ronald Barranco, Southwest Career and Technical Academy; Melvin Valentine Jr., Mojave High School; Kyle Hindsman, East Career and Technical Academy; and Anthony Jacobs, Western High School. The group collectively possesses 30 years of teaching experience, mostly related to business and computer science.

During their three days at UFC, the teachers worked with the Content, UFC FIGHT PASS, Production, and Global Brand departments, shadowing representatives from each area, including Aziz Bawany, Digital Product Manager; Crowley Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager of UFC FIGHT PASS; Tim O’Toole, Senior Vice President of Event Production; Tony Scott, Senior Director of Post Production; and Bobby Besabe, Creative Director.