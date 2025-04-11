UFC HOSTS FIRST-EVER EVENT IN AZERBAIJAN ON JUNE 21 WITH LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT BETWEEN JAMAHAL HILL AND KHALIL ROUNTREE JR.

“Azerbaijan and the city of Baku have an incredible history of hosting massive global sporting events,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “We have so many great athletes from in and around this country that it was a natural next destination for us. I’m excited to have our debut event there on June 21.”

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov emphasized the significance of the event in advancing Azerbaijan’s role in the international sports community while stating, “Hosting UFC in Baku marks another significant milestone in our efforts to develop Azerbaijan as a regional sports leader. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s unwavering support and attention, along with his successful sports policy, Azerbaijan has gained international recognition in the world of sports — and the city of Baku has established itself as a key hub for major global sporting events. This partnership with UFC further strengthens our reputation as a global sports hub, showcasing our commitment to sports development and international cooperation”.

Maqsud Farzullaev, General Director of Baku City Circuit Operations Company, added, "After our successful collaboration with Formula 1, partnering with UFC is an extraordinary next step for Baku. This event will not only highlight the city's world-class facilities but also elevate Azerbaijan’s prominence on the global sporting stage. We are proud to contribute to the growth of UFC and combat sports in the region, further solidifying Baku as a go-to destination for major international sports."

Former champion Hill (12-3 1NC, fighting out of Michigan, United States) aims to make a quick return to the Octagon® for his second bout of 2025. The first Dana White’s Contender Series alum to become an undisputed UFC champion, he earned his way to the title with wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute. Hill now plans to make a statement against Rountree Jr. and turn his attention to the championship picture.