UFC Hosts Community Activations Across Los Angeles During UFC 331 Fight Week

UFC recently partnered with Guardian Los Angeles Jiu-Jitsu, Wild Card Boxing Gym and Boyle Heights Jiu-Jitsu to host a series of community events during fight week for UFC 331: VAN vs. PANTOJA 2, which took place on Saturday, September 19, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
On Tuesday, September 15, UFC strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern joined local youth jiu-jitsu practitioners and coaches at Guardian Los Angeles for a training seminar. During the seminar, Dern demonstrated fundamental elements of escapes, sweeps and guard passes to more than 35 students.
“It’s always fun to volunteer and teach youth classes with our community partners,” said Dern. “Jiu-jitsu changed my life, and it’s important that we continue to teach the sport and help it grow, while also providing these kids with a great environment to learn.”
Located in South Central Los Angeles, Guardian’s mission is to empower underserved youth by providing access to free jiu-jitsu training, mental health referrals, education and nutritious meals. In partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department, Guardian is dedicated to fostering resilience, building confidence and promoting well-being in the community.
At the conclusion of the event, each student received a pair of Project Rock sneakers and a T-shirt, courtesy of UFC BJJ. UFC also donated $10,000 to support the organization’s mission.
On Wednesday, September 16, Zuffa Boxing athletes Cain Sandoval and Umar Dzambekov served as guest coaches for the afternoon youth boxing class at Wild Card Boxing Gym. During the event, both athletes taught fundamental boxing techniques, focusing primarily on the numbered punching system.
“It’s really cool to join Cain and coach these kids at such a legendary gym,” said Dzambekov. “This is a great space to learn the sport of boxing, and with Wild Card’s history, these kids have a solid foundation to help them become positive members of society. It’s cool.”
Founded by Freddie Roach and established in 1995, Wild Card Boxing Gym is one of the sport’s most recognizable gyms and has been home to several world champions
At the conclusion of the event, each student received a pair of Project Rock sneakers, along with a T-shirt, hat and bag, courtesy of Zuffa Boxing.
On Thursday, September 17, UFC featherweight Diego Lopes surprised students at East L.A. Jiu-Jitsu for a training seminar and Q&A discussion focused on his jiu-jitsu training style. As part of the seminar, Lopes trained individually with each student, providing technique advice while demonstrating movements with Ron Mukai, owner of the gym and nonprofit.
“Boyle Heights Jiu-Jitsu is a great gym, and it reminds me of my youth academy in Puebla, Mexico,” said Lopes. “Jiu-jitsu can help us in many ways, and it’s important for all youth to be consistent on the mats and understand that no matter how long you train, you will always have something to learn. I had a lot of fun, and hopefully I was able to teach them a few cool things today.”
Boyle Heights Jiu-Jitsu opened in 2025 and serves as the sister property of East L.A. Jiu-Jitsu. The community-based nonprofit teaches Brazilian jiu-jitsu with the mission of making martial arts accessible to children and families regardless of their financial circumstances.
At the conclusion of the event, each student received a pair of Project Rock sneakers and a T-shirt, courtesy of UFC BJJ. UFC also donated $10,000 to support the organization’s mission.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.