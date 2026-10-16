UFC Hosts Community Activations Across Los Angeles During UFC 331 Fight Week

Boyle Heights Jiu-Jitsu opened in 2025 and serves as the sister property of East L.A. Jiu-Jitsu. The community-based nonprofit teaches Brazilian jiu-jitsu with the mission of making martial arts accessible to children and families regardless of their financial circumstances.

At the conclusion of the event, each student received a pair of Project Rock sneakers and a T-shirt, courtesy of UFC BJJ. UFC also donated $10,000 to support the organization’s mission.



UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.