UFC Honors Women’s History Month with Breaking Barriers Apparel

As part of the Breaking Barriers initiative, UFC is proud to release limited-edition apparel that honors the trailblazing women of MMA. Released on International Women’s Day, this exclusive design showcases some of the most impactful female athletes who have shattered expectations and redefined the sport. From current champions such as Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko, to pioneers like Amanda Nunes and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, this collection celebrates those who push Women’s MMA forward.