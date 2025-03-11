UFC Honors Women’s History Month with Breaking Barriers Apparel
New Collection Celebrates Strength, Resilience, and Impact of Women in Combat Sports
Mar. 11, 2025
As part of the Breaking Barriers initiative, UFC is proud to release limited-edition apparel that honors the trailblazing women of MMA. Released on International Women’s Day, this exclusive design showcases some of the most impactful female athletes who have shattered expectations and redefined the sport. From current champions such as Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko, to pioneers like Amanda Nunes and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, this collection celebrates those who push Women’s MMA forward.
Featuring a captivating design, this collection is more than just apparel – it’s a tribute to the strength, resilience, and legacy of the women who continue to inspire the next generation of fighters and fans. Whether you’re supporting your favorite athlete or the unstoppable women in your life, this shirt is the perfect way to show your appreciation.
Get yours now at UFC Store and join us in celebrating the pioneers and today's stars who continue to break barriers!