UFC Heading To Portland and Oklahoma City

The Octagon touches down in Portland in April and Oklahoma City in May.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @tgerbasi
• Feb. 8, 2020
The UFC’s spring schedule continues to take shape, with events in Portland, Oregon and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma made official Saturday.
On April 11, the Octagon will be at Moda Center in Portland, with the UFC Fight Night event headlined by the five-round heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.
Also announced were six bouts featuring an array of contenders, veterans and prospects.
Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown
Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
Tristan Connelly vs. Alex da Silva
Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Markus Perez vs. Alessio Di Chiricio
Julia Avila vs. Karol Rosa
Tickets for UFC Portland go on sale on February 21.
Three weeks later, Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC will host the UFC, with tickets going on sale on March 13. Stay tuned to UFC.com for fight card announcements.
