UFC Heading To Portland and Oklahoma City

On April 11, the Octagon will be at Moda Center in Portland, with the UFC Fight Night event headlined by the five-round heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.



Also announced were six bouts featuring an array of contenders, veterans and prospects.



Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Tristan Connelly vs. Alex da Silva

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Markus Perez vs. Alessio Di Chiricio

Julia Avila vs. Karol Rosa



Tickets for UFC Portland go on sale on February 21.



Three weeks later, Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC will host the UFC, with tickets going on sale on March 13. Stay tuned to UFC.com for fight card announcements.