Events

UFC Headed to South Florida

A UFC card loaded with good fights is heading to Sunrise, Florida.
By Thomas Gerbasi • Feb. 23, 2019

South Florida will host the UFC Octagon on April 27, as a stacked card heads to the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida for UFC Fight Night on ESPN.

Seven bouts were made official Saturday:
 
Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba
Carla Esparza vs. Livinha Souza
Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai
John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen
Jim Miller vs. Jason Gonzalez
Court McGee vs. Dhiego Lima
Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel
 
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements and ticket information.

