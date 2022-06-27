UFC Hall of Fame | UFC Honors

This year, two of UFC’s all-time greats, and now fellow coaches at AKA, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier will be inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame, being recognized for their dominant careers inside the promotion.

Cub Swanson and Dooho Choi will also etch their names in UFC history. Their electric 2016 bout will be inducted into the Fight Wing, forever being commemorated as one of the best fights UFC fans have ever seen.

Lastly, Giga Chikadze will earn the 2022 Forrest Griffin Community Award for his volunteerism and charity work that has left a meaningful impact on his local community.

Here is a full breakdown of every award at UFC Honors:

UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 – Modern Wing

Khabib Nurmagomedov