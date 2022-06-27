UFC Hall of Fame | UFC Honors

Athletes
UFC Honors, presented by Toyo Tires, is UFC’s annual awards program recognizing UFC athletes, exceptional performances and special moments throughout each year.
This year, two of UFC’s all-time greats, and now fellow coaches at AKA, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier will be inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame, being recognized for their dominant careers inside the promotion.
Cub Swanson and Dooho Choi will also etch their names in UFC history. Their electric 2016 bout will be inducted into the Fight Wing, forever being commemorated as one of the best fights UFC fans have ever seen.
Lastly, Giga Chikadze will earn the 2022 Forrest Griffin Community Award for his volunteerism and charity work that has left a meaningful impact on his local community.
Here is a full breakdown of every award at UFC Honors:
UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 – Modern Wing
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts in October 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. With the loss of his father, Nurmagomedov stepped away from the Octagon, becoming one of the head coaches at AKA.
More On Nurmagomedov's Induction
During his time in UFC, Nurmagomedov was one of the most dominant champions to ever live. Losing only two rounds on judges’ scorecards in his 13-fight unbeaten UFC career, “The Eagle” retired the undefeated, undisputed champion. Defeating the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, Nurmagomedov successfully took over the lightweight division as one of the most feared wrestlers on the planet.
UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 – Modern Wing
Daniel Cormier
One of UFC’s only two-division champions, Daniel Cormier will be inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame’s Modern Wing alongside teammate Nurmagomedov. Cormier earned titles in the light-heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, using his elite, Olympic-level wrestling to dictate his fight’s and overwhelm his opponents.
During his 11-year UFC career, Cormier amassed a 23-3, 1 NC record including defeats over former heavyweight champions Stipe Miocic and Frank Mir, and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Despite retiring from competition, Cormier can be heard alongside Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and other UFC commentators at the broadcast booth during live events.
UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 – Fight Wing
Cub Swanson and Dooho Choi
On December 10, 2016, Cub Swanson and Dooho Choi met in the Octagon at UFC 206: Holloway vs Pettis. In a back-and-forth fight, both athletes pushed the action, never taking a back step, providing the fans in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with one of the greatest fights in UFC history.
More On Swanson vs Choi's Induction
Swanson and Choi landed a combined 188 significant strikes in 15 minutes, the most for a featherweight fight in 2016. At the end of three rounds, despite hard-fought performances from each athlete, Swanson did enough to outscore Choi on all three judges’ scorecards.
2022 Forrest Griffin Community Award Recipient
Giga Chikadze
Establishing The Knockout Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organization with the mission of assisting individuals fighting cancer with financial support for medical bills, chemotherapy, and medical evaluations, alongside his sister in 2014, Giga Chikadze has set a great example for those looking to make an impact on their community.
More On Giga Chikadze's Foundation
Since starting the foundation, Chikadze has launched a series of campaigns to help raise funds for families located in the United States, Armenia, Cuba, Haiti, Ukraine, and their native Georgia. These campaigns supply financial support and facilitating donation assistance for more than 200 individuals during their cancer treatments.
