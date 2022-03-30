UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey's Greatest Moments

Rousey nearly breaking Tate’s arm in their first meeting did nothing to cool down the rivalry between the two, and things only escalated during their coaching stint against each other on The Ultimate Fighter 18. But what was expected to be a repeat in their UFC 168 rematch instead pushed Rousey further than she had ever gone before. The ultra-tough Tate pushed the champ out of the first round for the first time, but Rousey didn’t go away. Instead, she kept the heat on Tate until finishing her in the third round of an exciting battle that earned Fight and Submission of the Night honors.

The Blitz (vs. Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano, and Bethe Correia)

The hype surrounding Ronda Rousey continued to grow after UFC 168, with magazine covers, mainstream features, and movie roles following in rapid succession. For any other fighter, it would have been caused to be distracted and lose focus.

Rousey just got more intimidating and devastating in the Octagon, and in her three title defenses against Sara McMann, Alexis Davis and Cat Zingano, she looked unstoppable, defeating that world-class trio of foes in 66, 16, and 14 seconds, respectively. Sports Illustrated went on to call Rousey the most dominant athlete in sports that year, and they were right on target with that description.

Rousey would go on to blast out Bethe Correia in 34 seconds in August 2015, and while Holly Holm removed the 135-pound crown from her possession three months after that bout, Rousey's devastating run at the top was something no one will ever forget.