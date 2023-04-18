UFC Hall of Fame FAQ

Is this a UFC Hall of Fame or MMA Hall of Fame?

It is the UFC Hall of Fame, but overall career achievements in, and contributions to, the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) are noted and celebrated.

Why have separate Pioneer and Modern categories?

The fights which took place in the early UFC events – conducted with no time limits, few rules and without standardized scoring systems – were very different to the bouts which the modern UFC presents.

The original competitors were often single-skilled fighters (wrestlers, kickboxers, judoka etc) who entered the Octagon with little training in other martial arts disciplines. It is proper to make a distinction between the warriors who invented this sport as they went along, and modern athletes who had the advantage of learning from those early pioneers.

The forerunners of the sport – the fighters whose courage forced martial arts to evolve more in a single decade than it had in centuries – are honored as the founding fathers of the sport in the Pioneers wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Why use UFC 28 and November 17, 2000, as the dividing line between “Pioneer” and “Modern” eras?

UFC 28 – held on November 17, 2000 – was the first event to use the Unified Rule of Mixed Martial Arts and is thus considered by many historians and experts – including official UFC statisticians FightMetric – to be the first event of the modern era. Before UFC 28 the rules for each event – and even each fight – varied depending on where, when and who was fighting. After UFC 28, rules were standardized.